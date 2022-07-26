Cal Faces Kansas State, Butler, TCU in Nonconference Basketball Games

Home games against Kansas State and Butler and games in Florida against TCU and either Clemson or Iowa highlight Cal men’s basketball’s nonconference schedule, which was finalized and announced on Tuesday.

The Bears, who went 12-20 last season, play seven nonconference home games, starting with a Nov. 7 game against UC Davis. Cal then plays a home game on Nov. 11 against Kansas State, which has a new head coach in Jerome Tang after the Wildcats went 14-17 last season.

Cal will also play home games against Southern (Nov. 18) and Texas State (Nov. 21) before traveling to Niceville, Florida, for the Emerald Coast Classic. The Golden Bears’ first game in that event will be a Nov. 25 game against TCU, which went 21-13 last season, when it beat Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Arizona by five points. The Horned Frogs are ranked 17th in the nation in ESPN.com’s early preseason rankings for the 2022-23 season

The next day Cal will face either Clemson or Iowa. Clemson went 17-16 overall last season, including 8-12 in the ACC, while Iowa finished 26-10 and won the Big Ten tournament before losing to Richmond in the NCAA tournament.

The Golden Bears return home to play a Dec. 7 game against Eastern Washington before playing a Dec. 10 home game against Butler, which went 14-19 last season, including 6-14 in the Big East. That led to the firing of head coach LaVall Jordan and the hiring of Thad Matta for his second stint as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

Cal’s final nonconference home game is a Dec. 21 contest against Texas-Arlington, which went 11-18 last season, including 7-10 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Tip-off times for all nonconference games and Cal’s full Pac-12 slate will be announced at later dates.

Cover photo of Thad Matta by Robert Scheer, Indy Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

