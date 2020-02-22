CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Women's Basketball: Steph Curry Watches Sabrina Ionescu, No. 3 Oregon Beat Bears

Sabrina IonescuPhoto by David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

The best women's college basketball in the country and Warriors star Steph Curry came to Haas Pavilion in Berkeley Friday night, and those two talented point guards witnessed No. 3 Oregon's 93-61 victory over Cal.

Oregon's point guard, Sabrina Ionescu, had a more direct impact on the game  than Curry, who sat in the first row along the baseline watching the contest. He is still sidelined from NBA action with a broken hand, so he and his two daughters attended the Cal-Oregon women's game featuring Ionescu.

Ionescu, certain to be the No. 1 pick in the upoming WNBA draft and the front-runner for national player of the year, got her seventh triple double of the season and 25th of her career, finishing with 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. No college player, man or woman, has ever had more career triple doubles. The men's record for career triple doubles is 12.

Ionescu achieved Friday's triple double with 2:47 still remaining in the third quarter. By the way, she was 7-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-2 on three-pointers, and 1-for-1 from the foul line. She committed two turnovers.

She needs just nine rebounds to become college basketball’s first 2,000-point, 1,000-rebound, 1,000-assist player.

Ionescu is from nearby Walnut Creek, and she and the Ducks had a large following at Friday's game. A good portion of the crowd was Ducks fans.

Cal (10-16, 2-13 Pac-12) fell to 0-8 in conference home games. Senior Jaelyn Brown finished with 26 points and surpassed 1,000 points for her career.

Oregon (25-2, 14-1) plays a big game on Monday when it faces fourth-ranked Stanford on The Cardinal's home court. Oregon beat Stanford by 32 points earlier this season in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks took control of the game early. They jumped out to 15-2 lead, and after Cal cut the defiit to 23-19 at the end of the first quarter, Oregon scored the first 18 points of the second quarter to take command. 

Oregon's Erin Boley made his first six three-point attempts and scored 18 points in the first half, which ended with the Ducks leading by 19 points at 47-28.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Point guard Sabrina Ionescu leads No. 3 Oregon against Cal on Friday night

Sabrina Ionescu is poised to become college basketball's first 2,000-1,000-1,000 player

Jeff Faraudo

Cal hopes to get another strong effort from Andre Kelly at Washington

The Bears have climbed to 8th place in congested Pac-12 standings

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Colorado Newspaper Still Listing Justin Wilcox as Possibile Candidate

No evidence that the Cal head coach would be interested in Buffaloes job

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: Does Anybody Want to Win This Thing?

A mad jumble with Oregon, Colorado, Arizona State, USC and UCLA in the mix

Jake Curtis

by

Dillon88

Cal Basketball: Paris Austin Lifts Bears to First Road Victory

Senior Paris Austin sparks Cal to win at Washington State

Jeff Faraudo

by

Dillon88

Cal Basketball: Bears Trek to Pullman in Search of Elusive First Road Victory

The Bears are 0-10 away from Berkeley, but beat Washington State in first meeting

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: OT Colin Hamilton Reportedly Commits to Bears as a Walk-On

Seattle lineman would be part of the class of 2020

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Report of Colorado's Interest in Justin Wilcox Seems Farfetched

Buffaloes looking for a replaement for Mel Tucker

Jake Curtis

by

napabear

Cal Basketball: Bears Score 75 Points, But Still Lose to Arizona State

Cal loses fourth straight game and falls to 4-8 in the Pac-12

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Arizona State Beats Cal at Haas Pavilion

Bears lose to both Arizona schools at home

Jake Curtis