Jordan Shepherd, Andre Kelly Lead Cal to Win over Oregon State in Pac-12 Opener

Cal opened Pac-12 play with a decisive 73-61 win over an Oregon State team that reached the Elite Eight round if the NCAA tournament a year ago.

Sure, a lot has changed with the Beavers.

The Bears looked like a different team a year later, too.

A modest but appreciate crowd at Haas Pavilion stood and cheered briefly when it was over.

Cal (4-4, 1-0) won its Pac-12 opener for the first time in four seasons, sending the Beavers (1-7, 0-1) to their seventh straight defeat. The Bears were 3-17 in conference play last year, and 15-59 in the Pac-12 over four seasons.

OSU had beaten the Bears four straight times, three of the last season.

The Bears needed bursts in both halves to get this done. They opened a 13-point lead in the first half only to watch it drain away for a 34-33 halftime edge.

But they opened the second half with a 12-1 surge, powered by four baskets in the paint from senior forward Andre Kelly.

When Jordan Shepherd scored on a scooping, Steph-like layup, Cal led 56-40 with 8:36 left. The Bears defended, too, allowing the visitors to make just 3 of their first 17 shots to start the second half.

Shepherd, the graduate transfer, led the way with 25 points to go with eight rebounds. Kelly had 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Grant Anticevich contributed 12 points and the Bears shot 50 percent to compensate for 13 turnovers that the Beavers transformed into 20 points.

The Beavers tried the replicate their first-half rally, using a 13-4 run to get within 60-53 with just under 4 minutes left. But they got no closer.

Forward Warith Alatishe, who came alive during OSU’s last season run through the Pac-12 tournament and into the regional finals of the NCAAs, scored 21 points and had eight rebounds.

The Bears complete their early-December detour into Pac-12 play when they visit Utah on Sunday. The Utes (5-2, 0-1) won their first five games before losing to BYU and USC, the latter by a 93-73 margin on the road.

The first half was divided into two distinct sections for the Bears.

They played about as well as they have all season for 14-plus minutes, defending hard, moving the ball and getting good shots. They made 13 of their first 21 attempts (62%) and led 34-21 with 5:27 left after a jumper by Anticevich, who had 10 points in the half.

Then it all went dry.

Cal did not score again in the half, missing its final seven shots (four of them 3-point tries) and turning the ball over three times. All that flow and rhythm from minutes earlier was suddenly gone.

Oregon State, which appeared disorganized to start, became more aggressive offensively and used its defense to get some easy ones. The Beavers scored five points in a span of 20 seconds off two Cal turnovers, with Gianni Hunt hitting an open, transition 3-pointer after the first and Maurice Calloo turning a steal into a fast break dunk.

Dashawn Davis scored on a drive to the basket with 2 seconds left in the half, pulling OSU within 34-33 at the break.

Cover photo of Grant Anticevich by Rob Edwards, KLC fotos

