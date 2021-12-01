Cal Focused on Defense as Pac-12 Schedule Tips Off vs. Oregon State

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal Basketball: Bears Open Pac-12 Play vs. Oregon State on Thursday at Haas

    Golden Bears visit Utah on Sunday before returning to non-conference action.
    Author:

    Cal tips off Pac-12 play against Oregon State on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion and their prospect begin with the notion of playing good defense.

    The Bears (3-4) made some progress in their 65-57 win over Fresno State on Sunday, particularly in the area of keeping the Bulldogs off the free throw line.

    The Bears fouled just 13 times and Fresno wound up a modest 6-for-10 shooting free throws.

    “Playing defense without our hands. That’s something we need to work on as well — defending without fouling,” senior guard Jordan Shepherd said afterward. “I thought we did a good job of that at tonight.

    “We learned from Florida, we learned from Seton Hall how we have to play defense (after) reaching in there, trying to get steals. We have to play solid D, keep our hands up, make sure the refs see it. Look at the result of that.”

    At the Fort Myers Tip-Off a week ago, Cal was whistled for 19 fouls in its consolation game against No. 21 Seton Hall, sending the Pirates to the line to shoot 30 free throws. They made 24 of them, allowing them to escape with a 62-59 win despite shooting just 17-for-50 (34 percent) from the field.

    Coach Mark Fox, talking in the video below, says the Bears still don’t have an entirely healthy roster, and that may temporarily limit their progress at the offensive end.

    “For us, we have to continue to be really sound and stable on the defensive end,” he said. As we grow offensively and get more depth I think can build there.”

    .

    Read More

    OREGON STATE (1-6) at CAL (3-4)

    WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

    WHEN: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

    TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Networks/810-AM

    CAL-OREGON STATE HISTORY: Cal leads the all-time series 89-67 and is 47-26 vs. the Beavers in Berkeley. OSU has won the past four meetings, including all three a year ago. Prior to that, Cal had beaten the Beavers seven of eight times.

    CAL STORYLINES: The Bears open their Pac-12 schedule after posting a 68-57 win on Sunday over previously unbeaten Fresno State. That followed losses to a pair of Top-25 teams, Florida and Seton Hall, in the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament . . . senior forward Andre Kelly leads the Bears in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (9.1) and has three double-doubles. He is the only player ranked among the top in the Pac-12 in both scoring (fifth) and rebounding (third). Graduate transfer guard Jordan Shepherd, playing through a sprained thumb on his right shooting hand, is the Bears’ No. 2 scorer (13.1) but is shooting just 30 percent from the 3-point arc . . . This game matches the two lowest-scoring teams in the Pac-12: OSU is averaging 66.1 points, Cal 64.7. The Bears have reached 70 points just twice in seven games, and needed double-overtime to get there in one of them . . . Cal has dropped its past three conference openers and is 15-59 in Pac-12 play the past four seasons.

    OREGON STATE STORYLINES: The Beavers have struggled to start this season, a year after surprising the basketball world by winning the Pac-12 tournament to earn just their second NCAA tournament bid since 1990, then advancing to the Elite Eight before losing 67-62 to Houston . . . OSU beat Portland State in its Nov. 9 opener but has dropped six straight since then, including games vs. Iowa State, Wake Forest and Penn State . . . Coach Wayne Tinkle, after a home defeat to Samford, said, “We’re very selfish right now. I’ve done a bad job, obviously, of not bringing this group together quick enough.” . . . The Beavers are led by senior forward Warith Alatishe (10.9 points, 7.0 rebounds) and junior guard Jarod Lucas (10.4 points). A transfer from Nicholls State after the 2019-20 season, Alatishe averaged 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds last year, including 16 points and 9.7 rebounds in three Pac-12 tournament games . . . OSU ranks last in the Pac-12 in 3-point accuracy (29.9%), 11th in free-throw shooting (65.3%) and 10th in field-goal percentage (42.7%).

    CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

    OREGON STATE GAME NOTES: Click here

    Cover photo of Andre Kelly by Matt Pendleton, USA Today

    Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

    Cal forward Andre Kelly
    Basketball

    Cal Focused on Defense as Pac-12 Schedule Tips Off vs. Oregon State

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Jayne Kamin-Oncea hoops
    Basketball

    Pac-12 Basketball Preview: UCLA Is NOT Our Favorite to Win the Title

    7 minutes ago
    Cal defensive lineman Brett Johnson
    Football

    Return of Brett Johnson, Kuony Deng Would be Boost to Cal Defense in 2022

    17 hours ago
    Cal offensive tackle Valentino Daltoso
    Football

    Cal and USC Collide in the Final Game of the Season for the First Time Since 1918

    19 hours ago
    UCLA and Gonzaga players chase down a loose ball
    Basketball

    UCLA Absorbs 20-Point Loss to Gonzaga and Holds No. 1 in the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

    19 hours ago
    Kalen DeBoer Cary Edmondson 2
    Football

    Washington Hires Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer; Would Jeff Tedford Replace DeBoer?

    Nov 29, 2021
    Incoming USC coach Lincoln Riley
    Football

    New Coach Lincoln Riley Won't Arrive in Time to Lead USC vs. Cal on Saturday

    Nov 29, 2021
    Marcus Semien
    Other Sports

    Former Cal Stars Marcus Semien, Mark Canha Are $201 Million Richer

    Nov 29, 2021