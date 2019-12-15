Cal (6-4) tangles tonight with a third fourth West Coast Conference opponent, completing a season set against the league's three Bay Area teams.

This will be the toughest of the group, with Saint Mary's (9-2) making the short trek down Hwy 24 from Moraga.

The Bears will try to avert a clean sweep by the WCC's three local squads after losing a week ago on the road to both USF and Santa Clara. Cal has not lost to Saint Mary's, USF and Santa Clara in the same season since 1934-35.

Cal opened the season with a home victory over Pepperdine, also from the WCC

At the same time, Cal hopes to avoid losing to Saint Mary's for a third straight time. That hasn't happened since the 1941-42 season when the Gaels swept a three-game season series from the Bears.

The Bears are coming off a 69-63 win over Fresno State on Wednesday, just their second victory in six games after a 4-0 start.

Check back for in-game updates:

STARTING LINEUP: Cal will go with the same starting group - PG Paris Austin, SG Matt Bradley, SG Kareem South, F Grant Anticevich and C Andre Kelly.

15:19 1st H: Great start for the Bears. South has hit consecutive 3-pointers to extend the Bears' lead. Saint Mary's, which has been prone to slow starts this season, is 0-for-5 from the field with 3 turnovers. Cal 10, Saint Mary's 2.

11:16 1st H: That didn't last long. Saint Mary's is on a 15-5 run (and shooting a free throw after the timeout) to erase the early 8-point deficit, The Gaels are one of the nation's most efficient 3-point shooting teams and three different players -- Tommy Kuhse, Malik Fitts and Jordan Ford -- have connected from beyond the arc to fuel the burst. Saint Mary's 17, Cal 15.