Skip to main content

Cal Basketball: Bears to Face Kansas State, Butler at Haas Pavilion This Season

Cal arranges home-and-home deals with both programs.

Cal basketball will welcome opponents from two high-profile conferences to Haas Pavilion this season when Kansas State visits on Friday, Nov. 11 and Butler comes to Berkeley on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Cal has signed home-and-home agreements with both schools, with both games this season set for Haas.

The return games will see Cal playing at Butler’s famed Hinkle Fieldhouse at Indianapolis on Dec. 9, 2023 and the Bears visiting K-State in Manhattan, Kansas, on a date to be determined during the 2024-25 season.

Cal is 1-6 all-time vs. Kansas State and is playing Butler for the first time. The Bears are familiar with new Bulldogs coach Thad Matta, whose Ohio State teams beat Cal during the 2007-08 and 2009-10 seasons.

Both visitors will feature new coaches this season. Kansas State fired Bruce Weber after 10 seasons, including three straight losing campaigns. The Wildcats were 14-17 overall, 6-12 in the Big 12 last season and are just 13-41 in conference play over three seasons.

New coach Jerome Tang comes to K-State after a two-decade run as an assistant coach at Baylor, which he helped guide to an NCAA title in 2021.

Tang could not keep top returnee Nigel Pack (17.4 points, 44-percent 3-point), who transferred to Miami.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Wildcats, picked to finish last in the Big 12, will be led by 5-foot-8 senior point guard Markquis Nowell (12.4 points, 5.0 assists), a Big 12 All-Defensive Team pick last season, and 6-9 forward Ismal Massoud (6.8 points), who came to Kansas State last season after two years at Wake Forest.

Butler moved on from coach LaVall Jordan after going 14-19, 6-14 in the Big East last season. That prompted the return of Matta, who began his head-coaching career at Butler in 2000-01, spending one season at the school before being hired at Xavier.

Matta coached Xavier for three seasons then was brought in at Ohio State, where he was 337-123 in 13 seasons through 2016-17.

The Bulldogs return junior guard Chuck Harris, the team’s top scorer the past two years and a former Big East All-Freshman pick. Matta has bolstered his roster through the transfer portal, adding 6-11 center Manny Bates (147 career blocked shots) from North Carolina State, defensive specialist Eric Hunter Jr. from Purdue and forward Ali Ali, who averaged 13.9 points last season at Akron.

The website heatcheckcbb.com picked Butler in the second division of the Big East but listed the Bulldogs as a sleeper team.

Cal has yet to release its entire non-conference schedule for this season, although the Bears will play Nov. 25-26 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. Cal opens the event against TCU, then will play either Clemson or Iowa.

Cover photo of Butler coach Thad Matta courtesy of Butler Athletics

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

aaron rodgers 3 Kirby Lee
Football

Aaron Rodgers Passes Patrick Mahomes as No. 1 QB in ESPN Poll of Experts

By Jake Curtis2 hours ago
Collin Morikawa at the 2022 British Open
Other Sports

Defending Champ Collin Morikawa Has a Steep Climb After Round 1 at The Open

By Jeff Faraudo3 hours ago
Camryn Rogers at the Tokyo Olympics
Other Sports

Cal's Camryn Rogers Ready to Take on the World's Best in Hammer Throw

By Jeff Faraudo4 hours ago
Afalava
Football

Defensive Lineman Tiumalu Afalava Commits to Cal for 2023

By Jake Curtis14 hours ago
Cal crowd Darren Yamashita (2)
Football

Incoming Big 12 Commissioner Does Not Exclude Pac-12 From Possible Expansion

By Jake Curtis23 hours ago
UCLA Cal Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How Could UCLA Leave the Pac-12 Without Bringing Cal Along With It?

By Jake CurtisJul 13, 2022
Collin Morikawa is defending champion at The Open
Other Sports

Experts Weigh in on Whether Collin Morikawa or Max Homa Can Win The Open

By Jeff FaraudoJul 13, 2022
DeJuan Clayton brings the ball up court at Duke.
Basketball

DeJuan Clayton Relives an `Amazing' Game vs. Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

By Jeff FaraudoJul 12, 2022