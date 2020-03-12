Cal Basketball: Cal-Stanford Game Thread in Pac-12 Tourney

Cal has won a game this season in the state of Washington. One.

Elsewhere, outside the city limits of Berkeley, it hasn’t gone so well for the Bears.

They were 0-for-2 in New York, 0-2 in Oregon, 0-for-2 in Arizona, 0-for-1 in Utah, 0-for-1 in Colorado.

Heck, they are winless in two tries each in Los Angeles and San Francisco, one each in Santa Clara and Stanford.

Now Cal tries out its luck in Nevada, where the house usually wins but where the Bears will try to beat rival Stanford in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Neither of these century-old rivals is an explosive offensive team, but Stanford poses a challenge because of its defense, and defense usually travels, they say.

Given Cal’s routine trouble scoring, expect this to be a low-scoring affair. If that is not the case, it could spell trouble for the Bears, who have put up more than 56 points just once in their past five road games.

Here is a video of Mark Fox's comments following Cal's 52-50 victory over Stanford back on January 26 in Berkeley:

Pac-12 tournament update: In the afternoon session, Oregon State beat Utah 71-69 despite a spectacular performance by Utes junior Alfonso Plummer, who scored 35 points, including a Pac-12 record (all games) 11 3-pointers. Jarod Lucas won the game for the Beavers, hitting a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left. Meanwhile, Arizona overcame Washington 77-70. UW freshman Isaiah Stewart posted 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Starting lineups: Cal will start Austin Paris, Kareem South, Matt Bradley, Grant Anticevich and Andre Kelly. Stanford goes with Daejon Davis, Bryce Wills, Tyrell Terry, Jiaden Delaire and Oscar da Silva.

COVID-19 update: The Pac-12 announced that beginning Thursday, the remainder of the Pac-12 tournament will be played in front of only essential staff, TV, credentialed media and limited family and friends in attendance. The decision was made based on recommendation of the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory committee.