Skip to main content

Sunday's Cal-Stanford Women's Basketball Game Postponed

Health protocols within the Bears' program postpones the game scheduled for Berkeley

Cal women's basketball team was scheduled to play No. 2 Stanford twice in a span of three days, but the second game in that home-and-home series will not be played as scheduled.

That's because Cal's game against Stanford originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Berkeley has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Cal program.

The Bears will work with Stanford and in conjunction with the Pac-12 Conference office to reschedule the postponed games on a later date.

Tickets purchased for Sunday's game against Stanford will be good for the rescheduled date.

The two teams met on Friday at Stanford in the first game of the two-game set and the Cardinal came away with a 97-74 victory.  It was the seventh consecutive time Stanford has defeated Cal, but the Bears put up a fight for a half. The game was ied 42-42 at halftime, but Stanford outscored the Bears 15-2 to start the second half and cruised to the victory.

Read More

Cal freshman Jayda Curry, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.2 point per game, scored a career-high 30 points in that game, which was played in a nearly empty Maples Pavilion.

The health and protocol mandate must have arisen Saturday, because Cal had plenty of players available Friday.  The one Cal player who was noticeably absent was starting forward Jadyn Bush, who could not play because she was placed on the health and safety protocol list.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Cal women 13
Basketball

Sunday's Cal-Stanford Women's Basketball Game Postponed

1 minute ago
Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa Makes Little Headway in Third Round at Abu Dhabi: 54th Place

5 hours ago
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin blocks a shot vs Oregon
Basketball

Cal Basketball Preview: No. 3 Arizona Brings Explosive Offense to Haas on Sunday

6 hours ago
Jayda Curry Chris Leung
Basketball

Cal's Jayda Curry Scores 30 Points in Loss to No. 2 Stanford Women

17 hours ago
Cal football coach Justin Wilcox
Football

New Contract: Cal Football and Justin Wilcox Plan Long-Term Marriage

23 hours ago
Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Still 10 Strokes Back of the Leader, Collin Morikawa Makes the Cut at Abu Dhabi

23 hours ago
Joel Brown on defense against UCLA
Basketball

Joel Brown's Back - And Just in Time with No. 3 Arizona Visiting Cal

Jan 21, 2022
endries
Football

Monte Vista TE Jack Endries Commits to Cal as a Walk-On

Jan 21, 2022