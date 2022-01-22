Sunday's Cal-Stanford Women's Basketball Game Postponed

Cal women's basketball team was scheduled to play No. 2 Stanford twice in a span of three days, but the second game in that home-and-home series will not be played as scheduled.

That's because Cal's game against Stanford originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Berkeley has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Cal program.

The Bears will work with Stanford and in conjunction with the Pac-12 Conference office to reschedule the postponed games on a later date.

Tickets purchased for Sunday's game against Stanford will be good for the rescheduled date.

The two teams met on Friday at Stanford in the first game of the two-game set and the Cardinal came away with a 97-74 victory. It was the seventh consecutive time Stanford has defeated Cal, but the Bears put up a fight for a half. The game was ied 42-42 at halftime, but Stanford outscored the Bears 15-2 to start the second half and cruised to the victory.

Cal freshman Jayda Curry, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.2 point per game, scored a career-high 30 points in that game, which was played in a nearly empty Maples Pavilion.

The health and protocol mandate must have arisen Saturday, because Cal had plenty of players available Friday. The one Cal player who was noticeably absent was starting forward Jadyn Bush, who could not play because she was placed on the health and safety protocol list.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport