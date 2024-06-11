Cal transfer Monty Bowser Signs with North Arizona
Monty Bowser, who started 12 games in his four seasons at Cal before entering the transfer portal, has signed with Northern Arizona, according to the Lumberjacks official twitter site.
The 6-foot-6 Bowser is a grad transfer who will join a Northern Arizona team that went 14-19 overall and 7-11 in the Big Sky Conference in 2023-24.
Bowser attended Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd High School before joining the Cal program for the 2020-21 season. He played in 17 games (no starts) as a freshman, and averaged 0.8 points. He did not play in any games the next season because of injuries, and he received a medical redshirt.
His playing time increased in 2022-23, when he played in 32 games, including eight starts, and averaged 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in Mark Fox’s final season as the Bears head coach.
In 2023-24, in Mark Madsen’s first year as Cal’s head coach, Bowser played in 10 games, including four starts, and took just eight shots from the floor for the season, making one. He was also 1-for-6 on three-point attempts.
Bowser was one of a number of Cal players who entered the transfer portal after the 2023-24 season. Jalen Celestine transferred to Baylor; ND Okafor moved on to Washington State; Grant Newell transferred to North Texas; Devin Askew went to Long Beach State, and Rodney Brown Jr. transferred to Virginia Tech.
