Having watched UCLA lose to Stanford on Wednesday night, I am here to report that Cal will have a tougher time tonight at USC than it might on Sunday against the Bruins.

UCLA looked terrible. Not because the Bruins lost to Stanford - there’s a lot of that going on right now. The Cardinal is the surprise of the Pac-12 at 15-2 overall and alone atop the conference standings at 4-0 heading into play tonight.

No, the Bruins looked terrible on their own merit.

They are 8-9, for crying out loud.

They have lost four games already at Pauley Pavilion, including to Hofstra and Cal State Fullerton.

They are 1-3 and tied for last place in the Pac-12.

They are 153rd in the NCAA’s current NET rankings, which has them 11th among Pac-12 teams, just two spots ahead of Cal.

They rank 10th in the conference in field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage, and they are worse defensively, 11th and 12th in those respective categories.

None of that helps the Bears (8-8, 2-1) tonight when they take on a USC (13-3, 2-1) team that will challenge them in the paint. This will be a tough game.

Cal, still seeking its first road win of the season, perhaps can find some hope here: USC is last in the conference, allowing 15.3 turnovers per game.

Tipoff at the Galen Center is at 7:30 p.m. The game is being televised on the Pac-12 Network.

