Cal jumped out to a 7-0 lead against No. 21 Colorado on Thursday night, and another strong start could be the key to completing the weekend sweep at Haas Pavilion.

The Bears (12-16, 6-9) play their 2019-20 home finale Saturday against Utah (15-13, 6-10) in a duel for eighth place in the Pac-12. Tipoff is 3 p.m.

While Cal is 11-5 overall at home, the Utes are winless in eight Pac-12 road games. They have lost those games by an average margin of 17.4 points, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, and at the root of those lopsided losses is a series of poor starts.

The latest example was Wednesday at Stanford, where the Utes coughed up nine turnovers in the opening 8 minutes, 10 seconds of the game and trailed by 18 points at halftime on the way to a 70-62 loss.

Going winless on the road in the Pac-12 is a rare occurrence. Even Cal — which was 5-31 in the conference the past two seasons — posted one road victory each of those years.

No Pac-12 team has suffered through a winless road schedule since 2017, when Oregon State and Washington both did so.

Geography alone won't win it for Cal today. The Bears lost 60-45 at Utah three weeks ago, shooting 32 percent from the field and racking up more turnovers (17) than field goals (16).

Here is my complete game preview.

Check back for starting lineups and in-game updates: