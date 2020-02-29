CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: Utah Game Thread

Jeff Faraudo

Cal jumped out to a 7-0 lead against No. 21 Colorado on Thursday night, and another strong start could be the key to completing the weekend sweep at Haas Pavilion.

The Bears (12-16, 6-9) play their 2019-20 home finale Saturday against Utah (15-13, 6-10) in a duel for eighth place in the Pac-12. Tipoff is 3 p.m.

While Cal is 11-5 overall at home, the Utes are winless in eight Pac-12 road games. They have lost those games by an average margin of 17.4 points, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, and at the root of those lopsided losses is a series of poor starts.

The latest example was Wednesday at Stanford, where the Utes coughed up nine turnovers in the opening 8 minutes, 10 seconds of the game and trailed by 18 points at halftime on the way to a 70-62 loss.

Going winless on the road in the Pac-12 is a rare occurrence. Even Cal — which was 5-31 in the conference the past two seasons — posted one road victory each of those years.

No Pac-12 team has suffered through a winless road schedule since 2017, when Oregon State and Washington both did so.

Geography alone won't win it for Cal today. The Bears lost 60-45 at Utah three weeks ago, shooting 32 percent from the field and racking up more turnovers (17) than field goals (16).

Here is my complete game preview.

Check back for starting lineups and in-game updates:

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Basketball: Golden Bears Close Home Schedule on Senior Day vs. Utah Utes

Seniors Paris Austin, Kareem South close out home careers vs. Utah

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Basketball: Colorado, Arizona State Lose; UCLA, Oregon on Top

Ducks have the upper hand but five teams still in the running for a conference title

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Mark Fox on Victory Over No. 21 Colorado - 'The Best We've Played'

Bears improve to 11-5 at Haas Pavilion this season with 76-62 win

Jeff Faraudo

Cal must contend with versatile Colorado point guard McKinley Wright IV

Cal won 10 of its first 13 home games this season, but stumbled in the past two

Jeff Faraudo

by

Ct33

Shareef Abdur-Rahim returns to campus to receive the Pete Newell Lifetime Achievement Award

Shareef Abdur-Rahim had two stints at Cal - first as a one-year wonder on the court, then as a student who earned his degree while playing in the NBA.

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Top 10 Recruits in Justin Wilcox Era, According to 247Sports

Most recent commit is the No. 1 recruit since Wilcox became Bears' head coach

Jake Curtis

Cal Football Video: Evan Weaver Talks at Combine About Running Fast for Scouts

Former Cal linebacker hopes to surprise scouts at the NFL Combine

Jeff Faraudo

The No. 5 Pac-12 team will play in the inaugural LA Bowl in December

The LA Bowl will be played on the home field of the NFL's Rams and Chargers

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Notebook: Arizona State, UCLA on Top? What Happened?

Payton Prithard can shoot from long, long range

Jake Curtis

by

Ct33

Cal Football: Highly Rated TE Jermaine Terry Commits to Cal for 2021

Addition of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave was a factor for Bay Atea product

Jake Curtis