Cal Basketball: Utah Game Thread -- Live Updates

Cal came into Saturday's game looking for its first win away from Haas Pavilion this season. The Bears (10-12, 4-5 Pac-12 before Saturday's action) are coming off a 71-65 loss against No. 24 Colorado that dropped Cal to 0-6 in games played on their opponent's home court. They are also 0-3 in neutral-site games this season.

Offense has been a problem for Cal on the road. The Bears' 65 points at Colorado were a season high away from home. They shot 56 percent from the field against the Buffaloes and still lost.

Utah (13-9, 4-6 entering Saturday) pulled off a 64-56 overtime win at Stanford on Thursday, and it has a decided homeourt advantage. Utah is second (behind Arizona) in home attendance in the Pac-12, averaging 10,730 fans per game. The Utes began the day with a 9-1 record at home this season, the only loss coming against Oregon. Cal has not won at Utah in seven years.

Timmy Allen is the Utes' high scorer at 18.3 points per game, but the star against Stanford was 7-foot freshman Branden Carlse, who had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots against the Cardinal.

Cal's leading scorer is Matt Bradley, who is averging 17.9 points per game, but the Bears have received a boost lately from point guard Paris Austin, who is averaging 13.3 points over the previous four games and has had success penetrating against all defenses.

Check back for in-game updates on Cal at Utah. Tipoff is 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

Cal starting lineup: G Paris Austin; G Kareem South; G Matt Bradley; F Grant Anticevich; C Lars Thiemann.

Utah starting lineup: F Timmy Allen, G Rylan Jones, C Branden Carlson, G Jaxon Brenchley, F Riley Battin

Game Updates:

15:03 first half: Cal scores the game's first points on a Matt Bradley steal and layup but two buckets by Branden Carlsen help the Buffaloes force ahead. Colorado 9, Cal 6.