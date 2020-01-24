CalSportsReport
Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Suffer 7th Straight Loss, Fall to Utah

Jake Curtis

Cal's women's basketball team dropped its seventh straight game and remained winless in Pac-12 play as a result of Friday afternoon's 71-62 loss to Utah at Haas Pavilion.

Cal senior Sara Anastasieska scored 22 points and center Chen Yue matched a career high with 10 rebounds, but it was not enough in Cal's annual School Haas Rock game.

"That was a tough one," Cal head coach Charmin Smith said. "There were momentum swings happening back and forth, and we just got caught on the wrong side of the last one. We want to get a win in conference play, but it wasn't meant to be today."

Cal (8-10, 0-7 Pa-12) led 59-58 on an Anastasieska three-pointer with 6:40 left in the fourth quarter, but the Bears then went nearly six minutes without scoring as the Utes reeled off 11 straight points.

"It was nice to see the ball go in the basket but at the same time all we want is a win," Anastasieska said.

It was the third stright victory for Utah (10-8, 3-4)

The Bears hosted a crowd of 4,445 elementary and middle school-aged children as part of the team's annual event that incorporates educational components into the game day experience – with this year's focus on STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. 

The Bears return to the Haas Pavilion floor Sunday at Noon for a Pac-12 showdown against Colorado. The game will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

