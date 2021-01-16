Cal Women's Sunday Basketball Game at Utah Postponed

Due to recent COVID-19 developments within the Cal women's basketball program, Cal's game scheduled for Sunday at Utah has been postponed.

Presumably the Pac-12 will try to reschedule the Utah-Cal game, which was scheduled for Sunday in Salt Lake City.

**It was previously reported here that the Cal men's game at Utah tonight has been postponed. That is incorrect. The men's Cal-Utah game in Salt Lake City will be played as scheduled starting at 7 p.m.

The Bears' women's team traveled from Boulder, Colo., following Friday's loss to Colorado, to Salt Lake City.

It is unclear how many Cal players might be affected in terms of players or coaches who tested positive for COVID-19, and how many are subject to quarantine as a result of contact tracing.

In any case, it would appear that next week's Cal home games against USC on Friday and UCLA on Sunday might be in jeopardy of being postponed if Cal cannot have players and/or coaches cleared.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport