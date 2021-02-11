Cal Takes the Floor for a Matinee Stab at Snapping its Losing Streak

Maybe a weekday matinee is what the doctor ordered for the Cal basketball team.

The Golden Bears (7-14, 2-12 Pac-12) will attempt to snap a six-game losing skid Wednesday afternoon when they take on Utah (8-7, 5-6) at Haas Pavilion. Tipoff is 3 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

The Utes accommodated the Bears with their most recent victory, a 72-63 verdict at Salt Lake City on Jan. 16. It remains Cal’s lone road win this season.

But Cal may see a different Utah team today. The Utes have won three of their past four games, including a near-miraculous comeback from 19 points down to win at Colorado on Jan. 30. Senior guard Alfonso Plummer (13.5 points) scored 23 second-half points to spark the victory.

Utah’s best player is junior forward Timmy Allen (16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists), who has averaged 22.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in four career games against the Bears.

Cal junior Matt Bradley is on a hot streak, averaging 21.5 points and shooting 54 percent from beyond the 3-point arc the past four games.

We’ll have starting lineups before tipoff, then will keep you posted with our in-game thread.

STARTING LINEUPS: Coach Mark Fox makes a lineup change, with freshman guard Jalen Celestine getting his first career start. Completing the starting five are point guard Joel Brown, guard Matt Bradley, forwards Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich. Celestine is the 11th different Cal player to start a game this season.

Utah also has a change, with point guard Rylan Jones (4.9 points, 4.1 assists) sidelined by a right shoulder injury.

FIRST HALF

14:34 1st H: Back-to-back 3-pointers by Bradley and Brown give the Bears a 12-8 lead. Timmy Allen answers with a layup in traffic, cutting the margin in half. Cal shooting 5 for 8, Utah 4 for 7. Cal 12, Utah 10.

11:34 1st H: Cal's first two turnovers of the game have fueled back-to-back baskets by the Utes, who now lead. Kelly leads the Bears with six points on 3-for-3 shooting. Rest of the Bears are 3-for-9. Utah 17, Cal 16.

Cover photo of Andre Kelly by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo