Cal Basketball: Bears Go For Weekend Sweep Against Washington & Talented Freshmen

Jeff Faraudo

CAL (7-8, 1-1) vs. WASHINGTON (11-5, 1-2)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Saturday, 5 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Networks/810-AM

CAL-WASHINGTON HISTORY: Cal leads 85-81 in a series that began in 1915-16. Cal won the most recent meeting, 76-73 last year in Berkeley, snapping a three-game UW win streak.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears will try to get back to .500 on the season and complete a Pac-12 weekend sweep after beating Washington State 73-66 on Thursday night. Not only did Matt Bradley score a career-high 26 points (with 10 rebounds), but the Bears got a terrific combined performance from point guards Paris Austin (17 points, 3 assists, 0 turnovers) and freshman Joel Brown (7 points, 3 assists, 0 turnovers). . . . Cal was 0-15 in Pac-12 play when the 25th-ranked Huskies visited Haas Pavilion. The Bears responded with a 76-73 victory, triggering a run of three straight wins to close the regular season. Gone from that Cal team are three players (Justice Sueing, Darius McNeill, Connor Vanover) who combined for 51 of the team’s 76 points in that game.

WASHINGTON STORYLINES: The Huskies lost for the third time in their past four games Thursday, squandering a 12-point lead in a 61-55 setback at Stanford. The game was UW’s first since point guard Quade Green was declared academically ineligible. Green was averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 assists and had scored double figures in eight straight games. . . . The Huskies are led by Isaiah Stewart, one of the nation’s elite freshmen and a member of the 25-man Wooden Award midseason watch list. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward averages 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. He shoots 58 percent from the field, has eight double-doubles and had scored double digits in every game this season until being limited to four points on 2-for-8 shooting at Stanford. . . . Other UW contributors include 6-9 freshman forward Jaden McDaniels (13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds) and 6-6 junior guard Nahziah Carter (13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds). Sophomore Elijah Hardy, who played at Bishop O’Dowd High in Oakland, started at point in place of Green against Stanford.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

WASHINGTON GAME NOTES: Click here

