Cal will try to break a 17-game losing streak in the month of January and make an already bad day for Washington State even worse.

The Bears (6-8, 0-1 Pac-12) and Cougars (10-5, 1-1) meet at Haas Pavilion tonight, hours after WSU learned that successful football coach Mike Leach had been wooed away by Mississippi State.

It doesn’t change the fact that Cal has not won a game in the month of January since a 66-55 victory over Stanford on Jan. 29, 2017 in which Ivan Rabb had 25 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bears were 0-8 in January each of the past two seasons and began Pac-12 play this season with a 68-52 loss at Stanford. (Cal opened conference play two years ago with a win at Stanford, but that game was played on Dec. 30).

Both the Bears and Cougars feature first-year coaches. Mark Fox is Cal's new boss and WSU is led by Kyle Smith, who coached USF to three straight 20-victory seasons before moving on to the Pac-12.

One of Cal’s biggest challenges tonight will be containing sophomore C.J. Elleby, who has scored 18 points or more in 24 of his 43 career games. A wiry 6-foot-6 forward, Elleby is a good rebounder, capable 3-point shooter and shoots 5.1 free throws per game.

The Bears are hoping just their second game at Haas Pavilion since Dec. 14 will provide a boost. Cal is 6-2 at home this season.

Come back for tipoff at 7:30 p.m. and our in-game updates.