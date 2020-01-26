Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose 8th Straight Game, Fall to Colorado

Cal's women's basketball team suffered its eighth straight defeat on Sunday afternoon, losing to Colorado 62-50 at Haas Pavilion.

Colorado (14-5, 3-5 Pac-12) had lost three in a row before topping Cal (8-11, 0-8), which remained winless in conference play.

Jaelyn Brown led Cal with 12 points and freshman Evelein Lutje Schipholt had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bears led 32-30 early in the third quarter, but then went more than five minutes without scoring as the Buffaloes reeled off 13 straight points to take a 43-32 lead. The Bears did not get closer than four points the rest of the way.