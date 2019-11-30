Cal
Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Breeze Past N.C. Central and into Classic Title Game

Sara Anastasieska had 15 points and eight assists vs. North Carolina Central.Photo by Marcus Edwards, KLC fotos
Jeff Faraudo

Jaelyn Brown scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures as the Cal women’s basketball team opened play in its 2019 Cal Classic with a 90-69 win over North Carolina Central on Friday afternoon.

The win was the fourth in a row for Cal (5-2), which will play in Saturday’s 3:15 p.m. championship game against either Penn State or Long Beach State.

Brown, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week and espnW national Player of the Week, shot 7-for-10 from the field and made all five of her free throws.

Sara Anastasieska contributed 15 points and a career-high eight assists, Alaysia Styles scored 15 points, CJ West scored 14 and Jazlen Green had 11. Leilani McIntosh added seven of the Bears’ season-high 27 assists.

The Bears shot 64 percent from the field, outrebounded their visitors 37-23 and built a 51-35 halftime lead on the way to a season-high scoring total.

