Jaelyn Brown scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures as the Cal women’s basketball team opened play in its 2019 Cal Classic with a 90-69 win over North Carolina Central on Friday afternoon.

The win was the fourth in a row for Cal (5-2), which will play in Saturday’s 3:15 p.m. championship game against either Penn State or Long Beach State.

Brown, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week and espnW national Player of the Week, shot 7-for-10 from the field and made all five of her free throws.

Sara Anastasieska contributed 15 points and a career-high eight assists, Alaysia Styles scored 15 points, CJ West scored 14 and Jazlen Green had 11. Leilani McIntosh added seven of the Bears’ season-high 27 assists.

The Bears shot 64 percent from the field, outrebounded their visitors 37-23 and built a 51-35 halftime lead on the way to a season-high scoring total.