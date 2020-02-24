CalSportsReport
Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to No. 15 Oregon State in Final Home Game

Photo by Robert Edwards/KLC Fotos

Jake Curtis

In its final home game of the season, the Cal women's team stayed with 15th-ranked Oregon State through the first half, but not keep pace in the second half of a 76-63 loss to the Beavers Sunday night at Haas Pavilion.

It was the final home game for five Cal seniors -- Jaelyn Brown, Sara Anastasieska, Mi'Cole Cayton, Chen Yue and CJ West. Brown and Cayton finished in style, scoring 17 points apiece. West collected four points and six rebounds, and Yue picked up six points, while Anastasieska failed to score, going 0-for-5 frpm the field.

The loss dropped Cal's record to 10-17 overall and 2-14 in the Pac-12, while Oregon State improved to 20-8 and 8-8.

Oregon State senior Mikayla Pivec led all scorers with 24 points while and scored 17 points apiece for the Bears.

The Bears controlled the opening quarter and led  16-14 entering the second quarter.

Trailing by three with 20 seconds remaining in the half, the Bears waited for the last shot and freshman Cailyn Crocker hit a jumper with one second left toredue the Bears' deficit to 25-24 at halftime.

Cal trailed by just a point when Brown made a free throw with 6:39 left in the third quarter, but the Beavers then reeled off seven straight points to take control of the game.

The Brars got as close as 46-41 with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter, but Oregon State metjodically lengthened its lead from there.'

The Bears will head to Arizona for their final road trip of the regular season, facing No. 21 Arizona State on Friday and No. 11 Arizona on Sunday. That will end a stretch of four consecutive games against nationally ranked opponents.

Cal will then participate in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.


