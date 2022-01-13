Skip to main content

Cal Women's Basketball: Games This Week at Utah and Colorado Postponed

COVID-19 issues within the Cal program prompted the schedule changes.

The Cal women’s basketball team postponed a pair of Pac-12 Conference road games scheduled for this weekend because of COVID-19 protocols within the Bears’ program.

The Bears (9-4, 0-2) were scheduled to play Thursday (tonight) at Utah and Saturday at Colorado. The schools will work to reschedule both games.

Cal’s next game now is a week from Friday, Jan. 21, at No. 2 Stanford (11-3, 2-0). The Cardinal has won seven of its past eight games, losing only a 65-61 road game against top-ranked South Carolina.

Through the first three weeks of the conference schedule, the Bears have seen four of their first six games postponed. Also shelved were a Jan. 2 matchup at Washington and a Jan. 7 home game vs. Oregon State.

Read More

Cal lost 69-42 at Washington State in its Pac-12 opener, while playing without top scorer Jayda Curry, and fell 88-5 to Oregon this past Sunday.

The Bears completed a 9-2 non-conference schedule without any health and safety postponements or cancellations.

Cover photo of Cal's Evelien Lutje Schipholt by Rob Edwards, KLC fotos

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Cal's Evelien Lutje Schipholt
Basketball

Cal Women Have Two More Pac-12 Basketball Games Postponed

39 seconds ago
Jordan Shepherd dunks on a fast break
Basketball

Washington's Late 15-0 Burst Leaves Cal in the Dust in a 64-55 Husky Victory

10 hours ago
Andre Kelly Yamashita
Basketball

Cal-Washington Basketball Live Game Updates: Huskies Pull Away to Win 64-55

11 hours ago
Terrell Brown Ron Chenoy
Basketball

Cal Basketball: Bears Look for First Road Win at Washington Wednesday

15 hours ago
Stanford's Maples Pavilion
Basketball

Cal Basketball's Postponed Game at Stanford Now Set For Tuesday, Feb. 1

17 hours ago
Jack Plummer Nikos Frazier Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Football

Ex-Purdue QB Jack Plummer Confirms He Is Coming to Cal

Jan 11, 2022
Tavion Thomas Kirby Lee
Football

Pac-12 Football: Utah, Oregon, USC Projected as Top-25 Teams in 2022

Jan 11, 2022
Former Cal star Jorge Gutierrez
Basketball

Fierce Jorge Gutierrez Heads Cal Basketball's Foreign-Born Starting Five

Jan 11, 2022