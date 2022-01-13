Cal Women Have Two More Pac-12 Basketball Games Postponed

COVID-19 issues within the Cal program prompted the schedule changes.

The Cal women’s basketball team postponed a pair of Pac-12 Conference road games scheduled for this weekend because of COVID-19 protocols within the Bears’ program.

The Bears (9-4, 0-2) were scheduled to play Thursday (tonight) at Utah and Saturday at Colorado. The schools will work to reschedule both games.

Cal’s next game now is a week from Friday, Jan. 21, at No. 2 Stanford (11-3, 2-0). The Cardinal has won seven of its past eight games, losing only a 65-61 road game against top-ranked South Carolina.

Through the first three weeks of the conference schedule, the Bears have seen four of their first six games postponed. Also shelved were a Jan. 2 matchup at Washington and a Jan. 7 home game vs. Oregon State.

Cal lost 69-42 at Washington State in its Pac-12 opener, while playing without top scorer Jayda Curry, and fell 88-5 to Oregon this past Sunday.

The Bears completed a 9-2 non-conference schedule without any health and safety postponements or cancellations.

Cover photo of Cal's Evelien Lutje Schipholt by Rob Edwards, KLC fotos

