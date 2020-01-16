Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Begin Tough Road Trip at No. 8 Oregon State

CAL (8-7, 0-4) at NO. 8 OREGON STATE (15-1, 3-1)

WHERE: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

LIVE STREAM: Click here

CAL-OREGON STATE SERIES: Cal leads the all-time series between the schools, 38-36, but Oregon State has won the last eight meetings.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears have lost four in a row and now embark on what may be the toughest two-game road trip in the country. After facing No. 8 Oregon State on the road Friday, the Bears will play No. 6 Oregon on Sunday in Eugene, Ore. The game against Oregon will end a run of four straight games against top-10 teams . . . Cal is coming off a two-game sweep at the hands of Stanford, which is ranked No. 3 this week after beating Cal by a combined margin of 46 points in their two meetings over the weekend. . . Cal’s weekend visit to Oregon will be overshadowed by Stanford’s games against Oregon on Thursday and against Oregon State on Sunday.

OREGON STATE STORYLINES: The Beavers are coming off their first defeat of the seasons – a 55-47 loss to Arizona State on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz. . . . Oregon State is 10-0 at home this season, and every home victory was by a double-digit margin . . . The Beavers’ leading scorer is Mikayla Pivec, who is averaging 15.3 points and 10.1 rebounds, and she is followed by Destiny Slocum, who averages 14.4 points.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

OREGON STATE GAME NOTES: Click here