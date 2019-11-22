Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Crush San Diego State; No. 20 Arkansas Next for Cal

Cal played its best game of the season as it blew past San Diego State 74-48 on the Aztecs' home court on Thursday.

The game was a good warmup for the Bears, who improved to 2-2 with their second straight win and host 20th-ranked Arkansas on Sunday.

Jaelyn Brown, the only returning starter from last season's squad, had a big game for the Bears, who took a 13-point lead at halftime and continued to control the game in the second half. Brown had 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and five assists in just 27 minutes of court time.

Junior Alaysia Styles added 17 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes for Cal.

San Diego State (3-3) was picked to finish ninth in th 11-team Mountain West Conference, and the Aztecs could not keep up with Cal.

Cal pushed its lead to 22 points in the fourth quarter before coasting home.

Arkansas topped Belmont 91-60 on Wednesday. (The headline makes it seem even more one-sided.)