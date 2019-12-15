CalMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Win 7th Straight Game

Jake Curtis

Cal’s women’s basketball team won its seventh straight game on Saturday and stayed unbeaten at home, but it took the work of a freshman in the closing minutes to pull it off.

Freshman Evelien Luje Schipholt scored nine straight Cal points in the closing moments, and that included the tying basket with 1:27 left and the go-ahead bucket with 53.2 seconds remaining to provide the Bears with a 69-65 victory over Santa Clara.

The Bears (7-2) are 6-0 at home, but will face a stern test next Saturday when they host 14th-ranked Kentucky.

They had to feel fortunate to walk away with a win Saturday after trailing by two with less than two minutes left against the Broncos (4-5). And Cal did it with four freshmen on the court in the final minutes.

CJ West, the team’s No. 4 scorer and top rebounder, did not play because of injury, and Jaelyn Brown led the Bears in scoring with 26 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

Lutje Schipholt, who is seated to Smith’s left in the video, finished with 19 points and nine boards, and nine of her points came in the final six minutes.

“At the end, try to get her the ball and put her in position to score, and she came through for us big time,” first-year Cal coach Charmin Smith said.

The Bears committed just four turnovers, none in the first half, and that enabled them to overcome 39.1 shooting, including 0-for-10 from 3-point range.

“I’m really satisfied with the way we played,” Smith said. “I was disappointed we let that lead go in the first half.”

Cal led by 10 points midway through the second quarter, but trailed by three at halftime.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal coach Mark Fox knows Saint Mary's will be a challenge for his team

Jeff Faraudo

Cal coach Mark Fox knows his young Bears will face an established program when Saint Mary's visits on Saturday night.

Cal vs. Saint Mary's College basketball game thread

Jeff Faraudo

Cal (6-4) tangles tonight with a third fourth West Coast Conference opponent, completing a season set against the league's three Bay Area teams.

Cal Football: Bears Land Highest-Rated Recruit Yet -- TE D.J. Rogers

Jake Curtis

Four-star prospect from the state of Washington is an important get for Cal

Cal Football: Bears Safety Ashtyn Davis Won't Play in Redbox Bowl

Jake Curtis

No Bears have opted out of bowl -- yet -- for NFL Draft reasons

Cal Football: What Bears Look for in an Offensive Lineman Recruit

Jake Curtis

Cal O-line coach Steve Greatwood looks for athleticism first

Cal Football: Offensive Line Goes Blond

Jake Curtis

Justin Wilcox says they know better than to try to get him to do likelwise

Cal Football: Lovie Smith Pays Tribute to Two Top Linebackers Headed to Redbox

Jeff Faraudo

Lovie Smith embraces the Illini's Redbox Bowl matchup against Cal on Dec. 30 at Levi's Stadium and says his team has a player who measures up nicely against Bears star Evan Weaver.

Cal Football: Or Should I say Cal State Football -- the Redbox Name Snafu

Jake Curtis

Bowl's merchandising mistake provides fodder for wags

Cal Football: Tight End Recruit for 2020 De-Commits from Cal

Jake Curtis

Kaleo Ballungay says he is still considering Cal, however

Cal coach Beau Baldwin expresses his appreciation for Beau Baldwin

Jeff Faraudo

Cal coach Justin Wilcox offers his thanks and congratulations to Beau Baldwin, who will remain with the Bears through the Redbox Bowl before moving as head coach at Cal Poly