Cal Women's Basketball: Sara Anastasieska Enters Transfer Portal

Jake Curtis

Sara Anastasieska, who started 25 games for the Cal women's basketball team this past season, announced on social media that she has entered the transfer portal with the intention of spending her final season at another school.

She said on June 21 on her Twitter account that she entered the transfer portal two weeks ago and plans to make a decision on her next school soon.

Anastasieska noted that she has been granted a sixth year of eligibility, so she will be a grad transfer.

She was Cal's fourth-leading scorer in 2019-20, averaging 7.8 points per game and made 28.1 percent of her three-point attempts. Her best game came against Connecticut, when she scored 25 points and made 5 of 10 three-point shots. She also had 22 points against Utah.

It is unclear how much playing time she would have received at Cal in 2020-21. Although Cal's best player, Jaelyn Brown, was a senior this past season, No. 2 scorer Jazlen Green was just a freshman and No. 3 scorer Alaysia Styles was a junior.

More significant is the fact that Cal brings in one of the nation's top recruiting classes, with six incoming freshman from a class that was ranked as the sixth-best class in the country by ESPN's HoopGurlz. Delayah Daniels, Michelle Onyiah, and Fatou Samb were all five-star recruits and figure to get playing time immediately.

The Bears also added San Diego State transfer Naje Murray at midseason and she will be eligible after the first semester in 2020-21.

Anastasieska began her college career at Texas-San Antonio before transferring to Cal. She sat out the 2016-17 season as a transfer, then played in just 10 games the next season before missing the rest of the year with an injury. She sat out the entire 2018-19 season with an injury.

Because she missed seasons with an injury she was granted a sixth year of eligibility.

Anastasieska, who is from Australia, was healthy this past season and played in 29 games, starting all but four of them.

