Cal Women's Basketball Gets Second Commitment for 2021 -- Jayda Curry

Cal head coach Charmin Smith

Jake Curtis

Cal's women's basketball program added a second commitment for its 2021 class earlier this month when guard Jayda Curry of Centennial High Shool in Corona, Calif., committed to Cal via social media.

She announced her commitment with a video on Twitter.

Curry is a point guard who can score, much like Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, but the two are not related. Curry joins Mia Mastrov as the two players who have committed to Charmin Smith's program for 2021.

Curry is not ranked among the nation's top 100 recruits by ESPNW.com's HoopGurlz, but she was named the 2020 Press Enterprise Player of the Year.   She averaged 22.4 points per game last season and made 75 three-point shots.

She is just 5-foot-6, but is known for her work ethic.

“In all my years of coaching, I have never had another player who could outwork Jayda,” Centennial coach Martin Woods told the (Riverside, Calif.) Press-Enterprise. “She’s a perfectionist, and it’s something that carries through in every aspect of her life. Everything that she touches, she wants to be the absolute best she can be.”

Curry chose Cal over her four finalist -- San Diego State, Utah, Washington and Arizona State.

Here are some game highlights for Curry:

Academics played role in Curry's choice of Cal, which is not surprisng since she carries a 4.5 grand-point average.

“The academic reputation of the school really was a difference,” Curry told the Press-Enterrise. “And another factor was the head coach (Charmin Smith) is a Black female, and that appealed to me. The entire coaching staff has helped the program improve, and I can’t wait to be part of that development in the future.”

She was unable to take an official or unofficial visit to the Cal campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she told Golden Bear Report that she and her parent drove up to Berkeley on their own to look at the campus.

.

Basketball

