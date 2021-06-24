Rick Carlisle Endorses Ex-Cal Star Jason Kidd for Mavs Coaching Vacancy

Carlisle reportedly has agreed to coach the Pacers, and said Kidd would be the perfect mentor for Luka Doncic in Dallas

Suddenly it appears former Cal star Jason Kidd is a strong candidate for the Dallas Mavericks' head coaching vacancy. That's thanks to comments by Rick Carlisle, who reportedly will be the new head coach of the Indiana Pacers a week after he stepped down as head coach of the Mavs.

While telling ESPN that he will sign a four-year deal with Pacers, Carlisle also gave a strong endorsement for Kidd to be the next Mavericks coach.

"My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka [Doncic] have so many things in common as players," Carlisle told ESPN. "I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka, and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I'm the only person on the planet that's coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that's just an opinion."

Kidd played four seasons with the Mavericks, and helped them to an NBA title in 2011.

Kidd is currently an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, and has not commented on whether he would be interested in the Mavericks' vacancy. He said earlier that he was not interested in the Portland Trail Blazers' head coaching vacancy after Blazers guard Damian Lillard said he wanted Kidd to be Portland's net head coach.

The Mavericks have not started their search for a new head coach. The Mavericks also part ways with general manager Donnie Nelson earlier this month, and the Mavs plan to hire a lead executive before discussing the head coaching vacancy. The person the Mavs select for that executive position will have a significant impact on who the Mavs' next head coach will be.

New York Times NBA reporter Marc Stein says in a twitter that Kidd will be a "prime candidate" in the Mavericks coaching search:

