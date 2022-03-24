Report: Cal Women's Basketball Player Dalayah Daniels Enters Transfer Portal

The versatile sophomore was the Golden Bears' leading scorer as a freshman

Dalayah Daniels has been a key component of Cal's women's basketball team during her two years in Berkeley, but apparently she won't be around for a third. According to TheNextHoops, Daniels has entered the transfer portal.

Transferring has become commonplace in football and men's and women's basketball, and this is a significant loss for Cal.

Daniels was the highest ranked recruit in Charmin Smith's highly regarded 2020 recruiting class at Cal. She was rated as the 13th-best prospect in the nation by ESPN's HoopGurlz.

Daniels became a starter as a freshman and was the team's leading scorer, averaging 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds, although the Golden Bears finished with a 1-16 record.

She was expected to be the star of the 2021-22 team, but for a variety of reasons, she came off the bench for much of the season. She became a starter again later in the season and started 12 of the team's 21 games, averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds despite averaging just 21 minutes of playing time.

The 6-foot-3 Daniels had a season-high 21 points in the Golden Bears' one-point loss to Washington on February 24.

She was overshadowed somewhat this season by freshman Jayda Curry, who led the Pac-12 in scoring.

Cal had a record of 12-13 this past season, including 2-10 in the Pac-12, with one of those wins coming by way of forfeit from Arizona State.

.

Cover photo of Dalayah Daniels is by Rob Edwards, KLC Fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport