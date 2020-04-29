CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: Former Bears Star Mark McNamara Dies at Age 60

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

Jake Curtis

Mark McNamara, who set numerous scoring records at Cal before becoming a first-round pick in the NBA draft, died on Monday, according to the Cal athletic website. 

He was 60.

As a senior at Cal in 1981-82, the 6-foot-11 McNamara averaged 22.0 points and 12.6 rebounds and shot 70.2 percent from the floor, leading the Pac-10 in all three categories. Only three other players have led the conference in all three categories: UCLA's Lew Alcindor and Bill Walton and Arizona State's Ike Diogu.

McNamara was named to the All-Pac-10 first team and the third-team UPI All-American squad.

McNamara, who came to Cal from Santa Clara after the 1978-79 season, wound up scoring 1,750 career points at the two schools, including 1,041 at Cal.

McNamara graduated from Cal in 1982 with a degree in Political Economics of Natural Resources, and he was the No. 22 overall pick in the 1982 draft, by the Philadelphia 76ers. He is one of 11 former Cal players to be selected in the first round, joining Chuck Hanger (1948), Darrall Imhoff (1960), Phil Chenier (1971), Kevin Johnson (1987), Lamond Murray (1994), Jason Kidd (1994), Shareef Abdur-Rahim (1996), Ed Gray (1997), Ryan Anderson (2008) and Jaylen Brown (2016).

He went on to play eight seasons in the NBA, spending time with the 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, Kansas City Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic. His best NBA season was his second, when he averaged 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 70 games for the Spurs.
In 2009, McNamara was named one of 30 players on Cal’s All-Century team, and he was inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.

Prior to his passing, McNamara was based in Haines, Alaska, where he conducted basketball camps and coached a local high school basketball team, guiding Haines High School to divisional state championships in 2008 and 2010.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best of the Bears, Part 2: Cal's Top Athletes of the 1920s

Helen Wills, Brick Muller highlight in the second in our series of the best Cal athlete from each year

Jake Curtis

by

left

The NCAA moves toward allowing athletes to earn money

Change is expected to be enacted in time for the 2021-22 school year

Jeff Faraudo

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely isn't going anywhere for a while

Packers' drafting of Jordan Love has some people convinced Aaron Rodgers is not long for Green Bay

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Does Cal Deserve the Title of Defensive Backs U.?

The Bears had two more defensive backs taken in this year's NFL draft

Jake Curtis

Who were Cal's greatest athletes each of the past 100 years?

Counting down Cal's Athlete of the Year for the past century

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Which Bears Players Will Be Taken in 2021 NFL Draft?

Three or four Cal players likely to be drafted next year, but a lot depends on 2020 performance

Jake Curtis

Who are Cal's best NFL draft picks by round?

Ashtyn Davis, Jaylinn Hawkins and Evan Weaver's NFL legacies are yet to be written

Jeff Faraudo

Ashtyn Davis' track speed will serve him well in the NFL

No one has played a down yet, but opinions already are coming in on every player taken in the NFL

Jeff Faraudo

Cal adds much-needed help in the backcourt

Ryan Betley follows Kareem South as graduate transfer shooting guard

Jeff Faraudo

Will Ashtyn Davis become one of the steals of the NFL draft?

A December surgery and the COVID-19 shutdown prevented Ashtyn Davis from doing most pre-draft workouts for NFL teams.

Jeff Faraudo