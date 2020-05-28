Cal formally announced the addition of graduate transfer combo guard Makale Foreman on Thursday, completing the Bears’ projected 2020-21 roster and significantly adding to their perimeter-shooting presence.

The Bears were last in 3-point baskets the Pac-12 this past season, making just 160 shots from deep.

Foreman, who comes from Stony Brook after a two-year stay at Chattanooga, made 104 3-point baskets by himself last season. He has 206 for his career, and has converted better than 36 percent from beyond the arc.

“Makale is an outstanding 3-point shooter who can play both guard spots,” Cal coach Mark Fox said in a news release. “He finished last season with the eighth-most made threes in the country and his ability to shoot the ball will definitely help our team. I am excited about his commitment to team success and his desire for the world-class education we offer.”

Cal also signed graduate transfer shooting guard Ryan Betley, who made 169 career 3-pointers at Penn, converting better than 38 percent. Fresno State transfer Jarred Hyder made 29 3-pointers as a freshman this season, but he likely will be required to sit out the 2020-21 season.

Even so, the addition of Foreman and Betley brings a combined total of 375 career 3-pointers in Division play. That should provide quite a boost for Cal, whose eight returning scholarship players have totaled 172 for their career, 111 of those by Matt Bradley.

Foreman, a 6-foot-1 native of Kingsport, Tennessee, averaged 15.6 points for Stony Brook last season. Given that sophomore Joel Brown is the only returning point guard on the roster, Foreman may be asked to share some ballhandling responsibilities as well.

Foreman is the fifth signee in the Bears' 2020-21 class. Cal also will welcome two incoming freshman next fall, small forward Monty Bowser and shooting guard Jalen Celestine.