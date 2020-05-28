CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: Grad Transfer Makale Foreman Officially on Board With Bears

Jeff Faraudo

Cal formally announced the addition of graduate transfer combo guard Makale Foreman on Thursday, completing the Bears’ projected 2020-21 roster and significantly adding to their perimeter-shooting presence.

The Bears were last in 3-point baskets the Pac-12 this past season, making just 160 shots from deep.

Foreman, who comes from Stony Brook after a two-year stay at Chattanooga, made 104 3-point baskets by himself last season. He has 206 for his career, and has converted better than 36 percent from beyond the arc.

“Makale is an outstanding 3-point shooter who can play both guard spots,” Cal coach Mark Fox said in a news release. “He finished last season with the eighth-most made threes in the country and his ability to shoot the ball will definitely help our team. I am excited about his commitment to team success and his desire for the world-class education we offer.”

Cal also signed graduate transfer shooting guard Ryan Betley, who made 169 career 3-pointers at Penn, converting better than 38 percent. Fresno State transfer Jarred Hyder made 29 3-pointers as a freshman this season, but he likely will be required to sit out the 2020-21 season.

Even so, the addition of Foreman and Betley brings a combined total of 375 career 3-pointers in Division play. That should provide quite a boost for Cal, whose eight returning scholarship players have totaled 172 for their career, 111 of those by Matt Bradley.

Foreman, a 6-foot-1 native of Kingsport, Tennessee, averaged 15.6 points for Stony Brook last season. Given that sophomore Joel Brown is the only returning point guard on the roster, Foreman may be asked to share some ballhandling responsibilities as well.

Foreman is the fifth signee in the Bears' 2020-21 class. Cal also will welcome two incoming freshman next fall, small forward Monty Bowser and shooting guard Jalen Celestine.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 25 Cal Coaches of Alltime in All Sports: Nos. 11-15

Jeff Tedford is among the coaches in this outstanding group of former Cal leaders

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Former Cal Forward Jacobi Gordon Transfers to Louisiana-Lafayette

Gordon is expected to be a key player for the Ragin' Cajuns in the Sun Belt conference

Jake Curtis

The Virus Hunter's pursuit of answers to the 1918 flu pandemic

Adventurer/pathologist warned all that another pandemic was inevitable

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Announces Voluntary In-Person Workouts Can Begin June 15

Cal athletics issues a statement. Conference restrictions lifted to allow each university to decide when and how to open facilities

Jake Curtis

Top 25 Cal Coaches of Alltime in All Sports: Nos. 16-20

Coaches for track and field, water polo, basketball, rowing and baseball are in this group

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: How the Jamal Adams Situation Could Affect Ashtyn Davis

Rumors that Adams might be traded could have an impact on the former Cal safety's status with the Jets

Jake Curtis

Jaylen Brown part of #NBATogether virtual panel

Twitter online discussion begins today at 4 p.m.

Jeff Faraudo

Top 25 Cal Coaches of Alltime in All Sports: Nos. 21-25

Comparing coaches of different sports in different eras is not easy, but we tried

Jake Curtis

DB Fatuvalu Iosefa, WR Michael Sturdivant Reportedly Seriously Considering Cal

A few other recruits have Cal high on their list as well, according to 247Sports.com

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball: No Love for Pac-12 in ESPN, Yahoo Preseason Top-25

Arizona State, Stanford the only two conference teams ranked by both media outlets

Jake Curtis