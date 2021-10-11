Cal Women's Basketball: Full Schedule With Times, TV Announced

Golden Bears will face former coach Lindsay Gottlieb just once when they face USC

The complete 2021-22 schedule for Cal women's basketball was released on Monday, and the one disappointment is that former Golden Bears coach Lindsay Gottlieb will not be returning to Haas Pavilion this season as the head coach of USC.

The Bears will open Pac-12 play with a Dec. 31 road game against Washington State, and play their first conference home game on Jan. 7 against Oregon State. Cal will again play Stanford, the defending national champion, in consecutive games -- Jan. 21 at Stanford and Jan. 23 at Haas Pavilion.

But the most intriguing game may be against USC.

Cal faces the Trojans only once this season, and that game will be play in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. Gottlieb was Cal's head coach for eight years before leaving to join the Cleveland Cavaliers staff following the 2018-19 season. She was named the head coach at USC on May 10, 2021. She was given a six-year contract at USC and it reportedly was a lucrative deal.

Gottlieb's top assistant at Cal was Charmin Smith, who is now the Golden Bears' head coach.

All 18 Cal conference games will be televised by Pac-12 Networks, and starting times have been announced for all conference games.

Here is the complete 2021-22 schedule.

Tuesday, Oct. 28 -- Westmont (exhibition), at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4 -- Saint Mary's, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 -- Sacramento State, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 -- San Francisco, at Chase Center in San Francisco, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- Utah State, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 -- UC San Diego, at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26 -- Furman, at Haas Pavilion, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27 -- Mississippi or San Diego State, at Haas Pavilion, 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2 -- Fresno State, at Haas Pavilion, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 -- Arkansas, at Fayetteville, Ark., time TBD

Saturday, Dec. 11 -- McNeese State, at Haas Pavilion, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 -- Cal Poly, at Haas Pavilion, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 -- Saint Mary's, at Haas Pavilion, 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 -- Washington State, at Pullman, Wash., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2 -- Washington, at Seattle, noon

Saturday, Jan. 7 -- Oregon State, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 -- Utah, at Salt Lake City, 6 p.m. Pacific time

Sunday, Jan. 16 -- Colorado, at Boulder, Colo., 6 p.m. Pacific time

Friday, Jan. 21 -- Stanford, at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23 -- Stanford, at Haas Pavilion, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 -- Arizona, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30 -- Arizona State, at Haas Pavilion, noon

Friday, Feb. 4 -- USC, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6 -- UCLA, at Los Angeles, noon

Friday, Feb. 11 -- Colorado, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13 -- Utah, at Haas Pavilion, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 -- Oregon, at Eugene, Ore., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20 -- Oregon State, at Corvallis, Ore., noon

Thursday, Feb. 24 -- Washington, at Haas Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 -- Washington State, at Haas Pavilion, noon

March 2-6 -- Pac-12 tournament, at Las Vegas