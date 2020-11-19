SI.com
Cal Basketball: Transfer Jarred Hyder Won't Be Available This Season

Jarred Hyder was a starter for Fresno State as a freshmanPhoto by Cary Edmondson - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Cal was hoping to have Fresno State transfer Jarred Hyder available to play this season, but it's not going to happen, according to a Twitter message from Jeff Goodman.

The NCAA had been granting a lot of waivers for transfers in this unusual pandemic-affected season, but Hyder apparently is not one of them.

So Hyder will have to sit out this season as a transfer and will be be eligible to to play for the Golden Bears as a sophomore in the 2021-22 season.

Hyder, who was a starter for Fresno State last season as a freshman, would have been big help at the Bears' point guard position if he had been allowed to play this season.

Paris Austin, last year's starting point guard, was a senior last season, leaving sophomore Joel Brown as the lone point guard on this season's roster.  With Hyder ineligible this season, grad transfer Makale Foreman will probably play the point guard position at times, although coach Mark Fox was hoping to use him exclusively at a wing position to take advantage of his perimeter scoring.

The 6-foot-3 Hyder averaged 9.1 points and 3.1 assists last season for the Bulldogs, when he started 24 of the 28 games he played. He was second on the team in minutes played per game at 31.9. He shot just 38.0 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from three-point range.

The 6-foot-1 Foreman averaged 15.6 points for Stony Brook last season, and he led the team in assists, albeit with just 65 in 33 games.

The 2020-21 season can start on Nov. 25, although Cal has not announced its nonconference schedule.  Cal's Pac-12 schedule begins with hame game on Dec. 3 against Arizona State.

