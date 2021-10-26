Cal in NBA: Jaylen Brown Ends Up-and-Down Week With Big-Time Dunk

Video of that monster dunk and other slams by the Celtics star provided here

It's been an eventful week for former Cal standout Jaylen Brown, who finished it off Monday with a big-time dunk to seal an overtime victory.

It began in the Celtics' season opener last Wednesday, when Brown came off the COVID-19 list to score a career-high 46 points in Boston's overtime loss to the Knicks.

He then struggled in the second game, shooting 3-for-13 from the floor and scoring just nine points in a blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Brown sat out the third game against the Houston Rockets with a knee problem (patella tendinopathy) that has bothered him for a while and probably will need to be managed throughout the season.

He returned for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, and he finished off his 30-point performance with a monster dunk in overtime that sealed the Celtics' win. He put Charlotte's Mile Bridges on the poster by powering his slam past Bridgers' outstretched arm.

Here's the proof, from several angles.

This was one of Brown's best dunks, but it certainly was not his first. We present a highlight reel of dunks by Brown in the video below.

In his one year at Cal, Brown displayed his athleticism with a number of memorable dunks. Here is a reminder of what he did at the rim as a Cal freshman:

During warmups for an intrasquad scrimmage, Brown demonstrated what he had in store for the basketball world.

Brown's game has expanded considerably since his days at Cal. He is now an all-around threat on the offensive end, as a three-point shooter and playmaker.

