Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown Done for the Season

Former Cal standout has a wrist injury that will require surgery. This is a blow to Boston's season of high hopes as the Celtics try to avoid being in the play-in

Former Cal star Jaylen Brown will not play another NBA game this season.

The Boston Celtic announced Monday that Brown has a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist and will miss the remainder of the season. The injury was diagnosed over the weekend and Brown is expected to have surgery this week.

Brown was an All-Star selection this season and averaged a career-high 24.7 points on 48.4% shooting (39.7% on three-pointers) for Boston. He was diagnosed with the injury over the weekend and is expected to have surgery this week.

Brown has not played since he injured his ankle on Sunday, May 9, and will not be available for the Celtics' final four regular-season games, including Tuesday's pivotal game against the Miami Heat, or any playoff games. The Celtics have lost two of the three games Brown has missed, including Sunday's loss to the Heat that dropped the seventh-place Celtics two games behind to Heat for the sixth playoff spot.

The teams that finish seven through 10 must participate in a play-in tournament to determine the final two playoff teams.

Another Boston loss to Miami on Tuesday would guarantee that the Celtics would have to go through the play-in.

The Celtics did not give an estimate of when Brown might return. Boston guard Romeo Langford had a similar surgery and he was sidelined 5½ months after the surgery.

ESPN front-office insider Bobby Marks reported that Brown, by playing in that May 9 game, hit the games-played threshold (58) he needed to qualify for a $446,429 bonus in his contract.

Cover photo of Jaylen Brown by David Butler, USA TODAY Sports