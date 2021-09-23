Cal grad Kate Scott Named TV Voice of the Philadelphia 76ers

She becomes the second woman hired to be a full-time play-by-play announcer for any of the four major U.S. men's sports.

Cal graduate Kate Scott added another milestone to her trailblazing career as she reportedly has been named the new Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play announcer, replacing longtime play-by-play man Marc Zumoff, who retired earlier this year after 27 years.

The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported that NBC Sports Philadelphia is hiring Scott, who will be the first woman in Philadelphia sports history to call games full time for any of the four major men's sports teams.

Scott becomes the second woman hired to be a full time play-by-play announcer for any of the four major U.S. men's sports. She missed being the first by just a few days as the Milwaukee Bucks hired Lisa Byington to be their play-by-play broadcaster last week.

“As a kid playing hoops alone in my driveway, I actually used to imagine I was Allen Iverson; the clock would wind down in my head, people would scream, ‘You’re too small! You don’t belong!’ But I’d fade away, hit the shot, and the crowd in my mind would go wild,” Scott said in a statement, according to the Inquirer. “To now get the opportunity to be the voice of that team is incredible, and I look forward to earning the respect and trust of the phenomenal city of Philadelphia, and 76ers fans everywhere, one call and one game at a time.”

Scott currently works for the Pac-12 Network, where she's been since 2015. She is the first woman to call a football game for the Pac-12 Network, and the first woman to call an NFL game on the radio.

Scott has called NHL games, college football games, NBA games and NFL games on the radio. She called games or the Golden State Warriors, and she was the play-by-play broadcaster for a number of men's and women's basketball games at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last March, Scott recorded two significant firsts: She was part of the first all-female NHL broadcast and she was also part of the Warriors' first all-female broadcast.

Scott graduated from Cal in 2005 with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and socio-cultural anthropology. Among her many jobs over the years was hosting the Cal football postgame radio show from 2008 and 2012 along with the late Lee Grosscup.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport