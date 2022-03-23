Cal Guard Dimitrios Klonaras Enters Transfer Portal

He played in just four games this past season. This opens up a scholarship spot

Guard Dimitrios Klonaras, who played little in his three seasons at Cal, has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

He will be a grad transfer, which means he is scheduled to graduate from Cal this year.

The departure of Klonaras opens up a scholarship spot for the Bears, who need to improve their talent level to compete in the Pac-12. Cal has not had a winning season since 2016-17, when Cuonzo Martin was the Bears' head coach.

There has been no announcement as to whether Andre Kelly will return next season. He missed the final 11 games of this past season with an ankle injury.

Klonaras, a 6-foot-6 guard from Greece, was part of Mark Fox’s first recruiting class at Cal. He played in 34 games at Cal, but played in just four games this past season. He did not start any games at Cal and never averaged more than 6.5 minutes per game in a season.

Klonaras made half of his 26 field-goal attempts for his career and was 3-for-8 on three-pointers while scoring 35 points. He averaged 0.7 points in his first season in 2019-20 and averaged 1.5 points over the next two seasons.

