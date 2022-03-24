The Bears' career scoring and rebounding leader currently is playing in Turkey.

Kristine Anigwe, who set career scoring and rebounding records at Cal, has signed been signed to the training camp roster of the Phoenix Mercury in advance of her fourth WNBA season.

Anigwe, a 6-foot-4 frontcourt player, is expected to provide depth with the status of all-star Brittney Griner uncertain due to her detainment in Russia. Griner was arrested Feb. 17 on charges that she attempted to smuggle vape cartridges containing hashish oil into Russia.

U.S. officials met with Griner for the first time Wednesday and reported she is doing well. But her detention has been extended until May 19, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.

A native of Phoenix, Anigwe is joining her fourth different WNBA team. She was the ninth overall pic in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sunand has since also played for the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks.

Phoenix made its fifth appearance in the WNBA finals last year, losing 3-1 in the championship series to Chicago. The Mercury won league crowns in 2007, ’09 and ’14.

The Mercury’s roster also includes veterans Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Tina Charles.

Anigwe currently is playing with Mersin, playing in the EuroCup and Turkish league. She is is averaging 9.7 points on 55.8 percent shooting and a team-best 8.5 rebounds in 13 games in the Euro League, and is producing 9.3 points on 59.5 percent shooting and 6.7 rebounds in 11 Turkish League games.

In her first three WNBA seasons, Anigwe averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games, all as a reserve.

Last year, while splitting time with the Wings and Sparks, she averaged 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. Anigwe, who will turn 25 next week, has a career-high of 14 points.

She was a starter in 127 of 128 career games at Cal, averaging 20.2 points and 11.0 rebounds over four seasons. A three-time All-Pac-12 selection, Anigwe was an honorable mention AP All-America selection as a senior in 2017.

The Mercury opens its schedule May 6 against the Las Vegas Aces.

Cover photo of Kristine Anigwe by David Butler II, USA Today

