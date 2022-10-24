No Cal Players on Men's Preseason All-Pac-12 Basketball Team

The Pac-12 released its preseason men's basketball all-conference team on Monday, and no Cal player was named to the 10-player first team. Or to the five-player second team. Or to the eight honorable-mention players.

UCLA, which is expected to be the preseason favorite to win the conference title, had two players named to the 10-man preseason first team, while defending Pac-12 champion Arizona had just one first-team pick and two second-team selections.

USC and Stanford had two first-team selections apiece, while Oregon, Washington State and Utah had one each.

Four of the preseason first-teams selection were named to the 2021-22 all-conference team last spring: UCLA's Tyger Campbell, UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr., USC's Drew Peterson and Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis.

In all, 21 players received mention for for preseason honors, but no Cal player was among them. Oregon State and Washington also had no representation on the preseason lists.

Cal lost its' three top scorers from last season's team, which went 12-20 overall and 5-15 in Pac-12 play in Mark Fox's third season as the Bears' head coach. Gone are Jordan Shepherd, Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich.

The Bears' top returning scorer is Jalen Celestine at 7.5 points per game, but he will miss the start of the 2022-23 season after undergoing offseason knee surgery. It is unclear when he is likely to return.

The Bears added Hartford transfer DeJuan Clayton and Texas transfer Devis Askew to their roster.

Cal's first competition is a November 2 exhibition game against Chico State, and the Bears begin the regular season on November 7 against UC Davis. Both games are in Berkeley.

The Pac-12 preseason men's all-conference basketball teams:

HONORABLE MENTION (received votes from eight-or-more members of the media): Amari Bailey (Fr., UCLA), Oumar Ballo (R-Jr., ARIZ), Jaylen Clark (Jr., UCLA); Quincy Guerrier* (Sr., ORE), K.J. Simpson (So., COLO), Kel'el Ware (Fr., ORE).

