Cal Women's Basketball: Grad Transfer Karisma Ortiz Out for the Season

The injury problem that ruined the 2020-21 season for the Cal’s women’s basketball team has stuck again.

Guard Karisma Ortiz, a grad transfer from Texas who was expected to make an impact this season, will miss the 2021-22 season after suffering a left knee injury earlier this month.



"My heart hurts for Karisma," said head coach Charmin Smith in a statement released by Cal. "I could just see her confidence growing and we had high expectations for her in this upcoming season. I know Karisma's teammates will be there for her and support her through this challenging time. Also, as a group, we will stay resilient and locked in on our goals for this year."



Ortiz appeared in 27 games with 15 starts last season for the Longhorns. She averaged 3.6 points and 18.3 minutes per game last season, when she shot 33.3 percent from the field, and 27.9 percent on three-point shots. She also contributed 45 assists.

Ortiz finished her prep career at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose and was ranked as the No. 54 overall prospect by espnW, and the 14th-ranked player at her position.

The Golden Bears return virtually all their players from last season, when they finished with a 1-16 records.

Cal has its first exhibition game on Thursday (Oct. 28) against Westmont, then opens its season on Thursday, Nov. 4, against Saint Martin's at Haas Pavilion.

.

Cover photo of Karisma Ortiz courtesy of Cal Athletics

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport