The Cal men’s basketball team will face rival Stanford at Haas Pavilion on Friday, Jan. 6 and at Maples Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Pac-12 schedule revealed by the conference office on Thursday.

The 20-game Pac-12 slate will feature nine home-and-home assignments and two opponents the Bears will play just once.

They will face UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 18, but the Bruins -- who reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament -- will not visit Berkeley this season.

Likewise, Cal will host Arizona State on Saturday, Feb. 11, but will not travel to Tempe.

Following the regular season, the Bears will advance to the Pac-12 tournament, March 8-11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Start times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

Here is Cal’s full conference schedule:

Cal Athletics

And here is the Bears’ non-conference schedule, which was previously announced:

Cal Athletics

Below is the Pac-12 composite schedule (home games in shaded boxes):

Pac-12 Conference

Cover photo of Cal coach Mark Fox by James Snook, USA Today

