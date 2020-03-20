CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Pac-12 Basketball: Oregon's Payton Pritchard Named AP First-Team All-American

Photo by D. Ross Cameron - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

One player from the Pac-12 -- Oregon guard Payton Pritchard -- was named to the Associated Press first-team All-America team, which was announced on Friday.

Pritchard is only the third Pac-12/Pac-10 player in the past 11 years to receive Associated Press first-team All-America recognition. He joins Arizona's Deandre Ayton (2018) and UCLA's Lonzo Ball (2017) as Pac-12 representatives in that span. Ayton and Ball both were freshmen when they received All-America notice; Pritchard is a senior.

The other four members of the 2020 first-team All-America team are Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard and Seton Hall's Myles Powell.

The AP honors typically come out during the NCAA tournament, but with that event being canceled, the team was released now.

The AP All-America team is generally the most prestigious of the postseason honors, but Pritchard was also named to the All-America teams produced by NBC Sports and Sporting News. 

Pritchard averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season, and his defining game came in the road victory over Arizona, when he collected 38 points, six rebounds and four assists while going 6-of-14 on three-point shots.

Pritchard was the difference in Cal's 77-72 loss to the Ducks in Berkeley this season. In the video below, Cal coach Mark Fox talked about Oregon and Pritchard, who had 21 points and eight asists against the Bears.

Oregon had first-team All-Americans on both the men's and women's sides, as two Ducks players -- Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard -- were named to the AP women's first-team All-America squad.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Athletics: The Best Bears to Wear Every Uniform Number, From 0 Through 99

Sports have been suspended but that doesn't mean we have to stop talking

Jeff Faraudo

by

CalBearsMaven

College Basketball: How First Round of NCAA Tournament Might Have Played out -- Day 3

Three major upsets highlight the first full day of nonstop tournament action

Jake Curtis

Cal's Ashtyn Davis is rated as the third-best safety prospect in the NFL draft

Former Cal hurdler-turned-safety is rated as the draft's third-best safety prospect

Jeff Faraudo

by

napabear

Matt Bradley was among the Pac-12's top scorers this season

Cal's improvement would earn more individual accolades for Matt Bradley

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: COVID-19 Reportedly Could Affect Bears' 2020 Opener Vs. UNLV

Will Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas be completed in time if restrictions are added?

Jake Curtis

by

napabear

College Basketball: How NCAA Tournament Might Have Played Out -- Day 2

How would the last two preliminary-round games turn out?

Jake Curtis

Mark Fox expecting more in 2020-21

Bears will have greater experience as five freshmen become sophomores

Jeff Faraudo

College Basketball: How NCAA Tournament Might Have Played Out -- Day 1

Two preliminary-round games are played on Tuesday to open fictional March Madness

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Joel Brown to Give Bears a Different Look at Point Guard Next Year

'Joel's game is wired differently' than senior scoring point Paris Austin

Jeff Faraudo

Matt Bradley draws heavy praise from first-year coach Mark Fox

Players bought in and improved throughout the season, says Cal coach Mark Fox

Jeff Faraudo