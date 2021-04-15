Pac-12 Hoops Notes: Gonzaga Assistant Tommy Lloyd Named Arizona Head Coach

Stanford the only conference team to sign an incoming freshman on first day of spring signing period

Our Pac-12 basketball notes begins with the big news in Tucson, Ariz.

Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd was named Arizona’s new head basketball coach, the school announced

The 46-year-old Lloyd, who agreed to a five-year contract, has been an assistant coach at Gonzaga for the past 20 seasons, but he has never been a head coach. That makes him unusual for Arizona, which has hired head coaches from established programs in the past.

Starting with the hiring of Lute Olson in 1983, Arizona had not hired anyone as its head coach who had not been a head coach at a prominent college program. The only exceptions were Russell Pennell, who served as interim head coach for one season (2008-09) and Jim Rosborough, who acted as head coach for five games in 2000-01.

Lloyd replaces Sean Miller, who was fired earlier this month after being the Wildcats’ head coach for 12 years following a stint as Xavier’s head coach.

Arizona has not been to the NCAA tournament since 2008, and had a self-imposed one-year postseason ban this year. In 2020-21, Arizona went 17-9, including 11-9 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats went 29-27 in conference play the past three seasons.

.

One Signing

The spring signing period began Wednesday, but only one Pac-12 school announced that it had signed an incoming freshman.

Stanford announced the signing of Jarvis Moss, a three-star recruit from Cannon School in Concord, N.C.

"Jarvis is an all-around guard and one of the best shooters in this class," said Stanford head coach Jerod Haase in a statement from the school."He has great size at the guard spot and has the ability to not only catch and shoot, but make plays off the bounce."



He joins Harrison Ingram, a McDonald's All-American, and Isa Silva in Stanford’s 2021 class, which is ranked the 19th-best class in the nation by 247 Sports.

Here are 247 Sports’ national rankings of the Pac-12 schools’ 2021 recruiting classes.

14. USC

15. Colorado

19. Stanford

25. Arizona

33. UCLA

39. Oregon

49. Arizona State

63. Cal

78. Washington

104. Washington State

115. Oregon State

N/A Utah

.

Wyking Jones Joins Washington Staff

Wyking Jones, who was Cal’s head coach for two seasons in 20017-18 and 2018-19, has been named an assistant coach at Washington.

Jones had been out of coaching after being fired Cal, where he had a 16-47 record as a head coach.

"I'm truly honored to be part of Coach [Mike] Hopkins' staff at Washington," said Jones in a statement. " Since he arrived on campus, I've had a tremendous amount of respect for him as a coach and person. What he has been able to accomplish in such a short time speaks for itself. During my entire coaching career, I've watched Washington from afar and have been impressed with it's history and long list of players that have gone on to be successful at the next level. Being a part of that storied history is very exciting and I'm ready to get to Seattle."





.

Cover photo of Tommy Lloyd by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

.

