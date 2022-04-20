Pac-12 Basketball Transfers: Who's Leaving and Who's Coming In?

Stanford’s Jaiden Delaire, Cal’s Andre Kelly, Arizona State’s Jalen Graham, Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas, Washington State’s Efe Abogidi, Colorado’s Keeshawn Barthelemy and USC’s Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo are some of the notable Pac-12 basketball players who have entered the transfer portal in recent weeks. Delaire is one of six Stanford players who have entered the transfer portal.

A few of the transfers have already selected a new school, but most are still waiting for the right opportunity. Some, such as Abogidi and Kelly, also plan to test the NBA waters and may turn pro, but put their names in the transfer portal if their pro prospects are not good. A few transfers from outside the conference have already committed to a Pac-12 school. Arizona State, for example, has already received commitments from three transfers.

Several of the top Pac-12 players will turn pro, and Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko have already declared for the NBA draft. However, the players turning pro are not addressed here. This page is just about transfers.

Here is a list of the Pac-12 players who have entered the transfer portal as of April 20 and those players who have transferred to a Pac-12 school. A brief description of what they have done, and their new school if they have chosen one.

Arizona

OUT

Will Reeves: Reeves came to Arizona last year as a walk-on and did not play in 2021-22. New School: Undecided

.

Arizona State

OUT

Jalen Graham -- The 6-foot-9 Graham started 22 of the 29 games he played this past season as a junior and averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. He averaged 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the final 13 games of the season. He has decided to transfer to Arkansas, which figures to be ranked among the top 10 in the 2022-23 preseason rankings. New School: Arkansas

Justin Rochelin – Rochelin did not play in any games for the Sun Devils this past season as a freshman. New School: Undecided

Will Felton – The 6-foot-8 forward did not play for ASU in 2021-22 as a freshman. New School: North Carolina A&T

Demari Williams – Williams, a 6-foot-6 forward, did not play in any ASU games as a freshman this past season. New School: Undecided

.

IN

Devan Cambridge, former School: Auburn -- The 6-foot-6 Devan Cambridge played in 33 games, including 14 starts, this past season as a junior for Auburn, which finished the season with 28-6 mark. He averaged 19.5 minutes, 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds, but his production and playing time decreased over the final few games of the season. Cambridge’s scoring and playing time decreased from his sophomore season, when he averaged 8.9 points and 25.3 minutes.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. Former School: Nevada -- Desmond Cambridge Jr., the 6-foot-4 brother of Devan, was named to the third-team all-Mountain West squad for the second straight season in 2021-22, when he averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds as a senior. Desmond Cambridge began his college career at Brown, and led the team in scoring both seasons he played in the Ivy League.

Warren Washington, former school: Nevada – The 7-foot Washington started 20 of the 22 games he played this past season as a junior for the Wolf Pack, which finished 13-18. He averaged 10.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, and he made 60.8% of his field-goal attempts. As a sophomore Washington started 26 games and averaged 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds. Washington began his college career at Oregon State and averaged 1.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 7.8 minutes in his only season with the Beavers.

.

Cal

OUT

Andre Kelly – This past season the 6-foot-8 Kelly averaged 13.4 points on 60.7% shooting and 8.4 rebounds, which ranked second in the conference, before missing the final 11 games with a severe ankle injury. Kelly is considering three options: He will turn pro if the possibilities look favorable, but he might transfer to another school or remain at Cal for his final season of college eligibility. New School: Undecided

Dimitrios Klonaras – Klonaras played in four games this past season as a junior and averaged 1.5 points. New School: Undecided

Logan Alters – A walk-on, Alters played one minute this past season and did not score. New School: Undecided

.

Colorado

OUT

Keeshawn Barthelemy – Barthelemy was a starter in 28 of the 33 games he played this past season as a sophomore and was the Buffaloes’ third-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game and also averaged 2.4 assists per contest. He had 19 points and four assists in the Buffaloes’ road win over Oregon, and that must have impressed Ducks coach Dana Altman because Barthelemy announced that he is transferring to Oregon. New School: Oregon

Elijah Parquet – A top-notch defender in the backcourt, Parquet started 17 of the 18 games he played this past season before missing the rest of the season with bone spurs in his foot, which required surgery. He averaged 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. He started all 31 games in which he played in 2020-21 as a junior, when he was named to the Pac-12’s all-defensive team. He is headed to UNLV for his final college season. New School: UNLV

Armando Miller – Miller was a walk-on who did not see game action in 2021-22 as a freshman. New School: Undecided

.

IN

Ethan Wright, former School: Princeton – Wright, a 6-foot-4 guard, was a second-team all-Ivy League selection last season, when he averaged 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while hitting 50% of shots from the field and 39.5% from three-point range. He scored 20 points or more seven times for a Princeton team that went 23-7. The Ivy League season was canceled in 2020-21, and Wright has one season of eligibility left.

.

Oregon

OUT

Erik Williams Jr. – Williams has one year of college eligibility remaining and has put his name in the transfer portal in case his plans to play professionally do not work out. He played his first two college seasons at Duquesne, where he was a starter both seasons, and played two seasons at Oregon, starting 21 games and averaging 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 2020-21 and starting 11 games and averaging 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 2021-22. New School: Undecided.

Franck Kepnang – The 6-foot-11 Kepnang played in 35 games, including five starts, and averaged 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks as a sophomore. He scored 17 points against Arizona State this season. As a freshman he had eight points in Oregon’s NCAA Sweet 16 loss to USC. New School: Undecided

Isaac Johnson – The 7-foot Johnson played in 14 games this past season as a freshman, and he averaged 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds. He committed to transferring to Utah State. New School: Utah State

.

IN

Keeshawn Barthelemy from Colorado – See Barthelemy’s report in the Colorado section. He had 19 points in the win at Oregon this past season

.

Oregon State

OUT

Dashawn Davis -- Davis led the Pac-12 in assists last season, averaging 5.6 assists per game. He started 21 of the 27 games in which he played, and averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Davis scored 31 points in the double-overtime loss to USC. The 6-foot-2 Davis played two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College before coming to Oregon State for his junior year. On April 14, he signed with Mississippi State and head coach Chris Jans, who was hired by Mississippi State in March after coaching at New Mexico State. New School: Mississippi State

Jarod Lucas -- Considered one of the best – if not THE best – shooter in the Pac-12, Lucas was Oregon State’s leading scorer this past season, averaging 13.5 points per game. He made 38.6% of his three-point shots and 87.1 percent of his free throws. He made 73 three-point shots in 2021-22 as a junior and 77 in 2020-21. He scored 27 points in a loss to USC this past season, when he made 6 of 10 three-pointers. New School: Undecided

Tre' Williams – The 6-foot-6 Williams played in 18 games and made two starts as a junior in 2021-22, averaging 3.0 points and 1.6 rebounds. He played his first two college seasons at Minnesota, and he started the final 13 games of his sophomore season with the Gophers. Next School: Undecided.

Gianni Hunt – Hunt played in nine games and made five starts as a junior, averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds, before leaving the team in February. He is moving to the Big Sky Conference to play for Sacramento State. New school: Sacramento State

DyShawn Hobson – Hobson played in two games this past season and did not score or take a shot. New School: Undecided.

.

Stanford

OUT

Jaiden Delaire – The 6-foot-9 Delaire was a two-year starter for the Cardinal, averaging 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 2021-22 as a senior and 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds as a junior. Delaire averaged just 6.0 points over the final six games this past season. He made 50 starts in his four seasons at Stanford. New School: Undecided

Lukas Kisunas – Kisunas is a 6-foot-10 forward who played in 29 games this past season as a senior and made three starts. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds but was a physical presence in the middle. Kisunas made 14 starts as a junior and five as a sophomore. His next school will be Denver, which plays in the Summit League and is coached by former Cal assistant Jeff Wilbrun. New school: Denver

Sam Beskind – The 6-foot-4 guard played in 29 games, including four starts, as a redshirt junior in 2021-22. He went 4-for-19 from field and totaled 11 points for the season. He arrived at Stanford as a walk-on, and now he is headed to Colorado School of Mines, a Division II school in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. New School: Colorado School of Mines

Noah Taitz – The 6-foot-3 Taitz played in 14 games off the bench this past season and averaged 4.3 points while hitting 43.5% of his three-point shots. He missed the final 17 games of the season with a lower-leg injury and is headed to the West Coast Conference. New School: Loyola Marymount

Daniel Begovich – Begovich appeared in five games this past season but did not score. New School: Undecided.

Keenan Fitzmorris – The 7-foot Fitzmorris missed the 2021-22 season with an injury and played in 18 games over his three previous seasons at Stanford. New School: Undecided.

.

USC

OUT

Max Agbonkpolo – The 6-foot-9 Agbonkpolo started 18 of the 33 games he played for USC as a junior this past season and averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds. He made two starts the previous season and made one start as a freshman. He and Ethan Anderson are both moving to the Summit League to play for Denver. New School: Denver

Ethan Anderson – Anderson, a 6-foot-1 guard, played in 34 games, including 14 starts, this past season and averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 assists. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.7 assists in 2020-21, when he started six games, and averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 assists in 2019-20 when he started 28 games. New School: Denver

Boubacar Coulibaly – The 6-foot-10 Coulibaly played in six games this past season and averaged 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds. New School: Undecided.

Amar Ross – Ross played a total of one minute in 2021-22 and made his only shot attempt, a three-pointer. He appeared in five games in 2020-21, and played for Bethesda University of California in 2019-20. New School: Undecided

.

UCLA

OUT

Jake Kyman – Kyman, a 6-foot-7 swingman, played in 23 games off the bench this past season and averaged 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds as a junior. He played in 31 games as a sophomore and averaged 3.0 points. He is moving to the Mountain West Conference. New School: Wyoming

Logan Cremonesi – The 6-foot-8 Cremonesi did not play in any games this past season and played in five games he previous season, when he missed his only shot attempt. New School: Undecided.

.

Washington

OUT

Dominiq Penn – Penn played a total of nine minutes over six games this past season and scored six points. That was the first full season with the Huskies for the 6-foot-2 Penn. New School: Undecided.

.

Washington State

OUT

Noah Williams – Williams started 25 of the 35 games in which he played this past season as a junior, averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Williams was more productive as a sophomore when he started all 27 games and averaged 14.1 points. He scored 32 points against Cal and 40 points against Stanford in that 2020-21 season. He’s staying in the Pac-12 and headed across the state to his hometown of Seattle. New School: Washington

Efe Abogidi – The athletic, 6-foot-10 Abogidi is looking to turn pro but also entered his name in the transfer portal after averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while starting 27 games this past season. He had 21 points and 14 rebounds against Washington. Abogidi was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team in 2020-21 when he averaged 8.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. New School: Undecided

Ryan Rapp – Rapp played in 16 games off the bench and averaged 1.2 points and 0.8 rebounds. He was the Cougars’ backup point guard in 2020-21 when he played in 19 games, including four starts. New School: Undecided

Jefferson Koulibaly – Koulibaly played in 16 games and averaged 2.6 points before leaving the team in February of his redshirt freshman season. New School: Undecided

.

Utah

OUT

David Jenkins Jr. – Jenkins will be headed to his fourth college after spending two seasons at South Dakota State and one at UNLV before playing at Utah this past season. The 6-foot-1 Jenkins started nine of the 30 games he played for the Utes this past season and averaged 8.2 points while hitting 39.1% of his shots from three-point range. His scoring and playing time declined in the second half of the season. New School: Undecided

Riley Battin – The 6-foot-9 Battin started 20 games for the Utes this past season, when he averaged 4.4 points and 3.1 assists. His playing time decreased over the final few weeks of the season. He had nine starts in 2020-21 as a junior, 28 starts as a sophomore and 21 starts as a freshman. He will play his final season in the Western Athletic Conference. New School: California Baptist

Dusan Mahorcic – The 6-foot-10 Mahorcic played just 13 games for the Utes, missing the early part of the 2021-22 season with an injury, then being suspended and eventually leaving the team in February. He averaged 6.8 points for Utah after averaging 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds with Illinois State in 2020-21. New School: Undecided

Jack Jamele – Jamele did not play in a game this past season. New School: Undecided.

Lahat Thioune – The 6-foot-10 Thioune made five starts and played in 27 games this past season, averaging 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds as a redshirt junior. New School: Undecided.

.

IN

Mike Saunders Jr., former School: Cincinnati – Saunders was Cincinnati’s fourth-leading scorer in 2021-22 even though he was not a starter. The 6-foot guard averaged 7.3 points and 2.7 assists in that sophomore season. He started 10 games as a freshman but averaged just 3.5 points.

.

Cover photo of Keeshawn Barthelemy is by Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports

.

.