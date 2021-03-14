Five Pac-12 Teams Get In NCAA Tournament; UCLA Plays Preliminary Round

Bruins one of last teams to make the field; Colorado, USC, Oregon, Oregon State also in

Five Pac-12 team received berths in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, which starts Thursday, but the UCLA Bruins made it by the skin of their teeth.

UCLA was one of the last four at-large teams to get into the tournament, and the 11th-seeded Bruins have to face 11th-seeded Michigan State in preliminary-round game in what is known as the First Four. UCLA would have to win that game to play a first-round game on Saturday against sixth-seeded BYU.

Pac-12 tournament champion Oregon State, regular-season Oregon, Colorado and USC are the other Pac-12 teams in the tournament.

This is the most Pac-12 teams to qualify for the NCAA tournament since 2016, when the conference qualified seven team, the most the conference has ever had in the NCAA tournament.

All games will be played in Indiana with most of them scheduled for the Indianapolis area.

Here is the opening games of the five Pac-12 teams:

No. 11 seed UCLA (17-9) vs. No. 11 Michigan State (15-2), Thursday, East Region

No. 12 Oregon State (17-12) vs. No. 5 Tennessee (18-8), Friday, Midwest Region

No. 5 Colorado (22-8) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (13-12), Saturday, East Reegion

No. 6 USC (22-7) vs. No. 11 Wichita State (16-5)/Drake (25-4), Saturday, West Regional

No. 7 Oregon (20-6) vs. Virginia Commonwealth (19-7), Saturday, West Region.

More details of the matchups to come soon.

Cover photo of Tyger Campbell by Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports

