Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals: Oregon State Stuns Oregon

Beavers, picked to finish last, give Pac-12 a chance to get a fifth NCAA tournament team

The Pac-12 has a chance to get a fifth team into the NCAA tournament because Oregon State pulled off its second upset in two days.

In Friday's first Pac-12 tournament semifinal game in Las Vegas, the fifth-seeded Beavers stunned regular-season champion Oregon 75-64, ending the Ducks' six-game winning streak. One day earlier the fifth-seeded Beavers had defeated fourth-seeded UCLA.

If the Beavers can pull off one more upset when they face either USC or Colorado in Saturday night's championship game, they will earn an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

You may recall that the Beavers were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll. They finished tied for sixth and now they are one win from getting to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 1990.

Oregon, Colorado and USC all seem assured of NCAA tournament bids, and UCLA is likely to get one too, although the Bruins are close enough to the bubble to cause some concern. And adding Oregon State to the list would give the conference five tournament teams. It's unlikely that an Oregon State win Saturday would knock UCLA out of the 68-team field, but it's not impossible.

If the Beavers (16-12) lose Friday, they have no chance to get into the NCAA tournament, but if they play as well as they did Friday, they can beat any Pac-12 opponent.

"Oregon State just outplayed us; they outworked us," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "They just flat-out beat us."

The Beavers had lost to Oregon 80-67 in the final regular-season game on Sunday, but they led Friday's matchup almost from the start. Oregon State held a 19-point lead with 13:02 left, then weathered an Oregon rally that got the Ducks within five points with 4:34 left. Jarod Lukas hit a three-point shot despite severe pressure from two Oregon defenders to push the Oregon State lead back to eight points with 4:01 left and halt the Ducks' threat.

The biggest shot of the game

The Beavers shot 50 percent from the floor and made 10 of 19 three-point shots. Ethan Thompson finished with 16 points and made 5 of his first 6 shots from long range and finished 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Oregon, which led the conference in three-point-shooting percentage and had made 56.3 percent of its three-point shots over the previous four games, was just 6-for-25 from distance (24 percent).

"There's a reason we led the league in defensive field-goal percentage from three," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. "We were confident this wasn't going to be our last night in Vegas."

The Beavers dominated the boards, outrebounding the Ducks (20-6) by a 38-24 margin. Warith Alatishe has 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Beavers, and Rodrigue Andela had 13 points and nine boards.

Chris Durate, LJ Figueroa and Eugene Omoruyi scored 14 points apiece for Oregon, but none of them made more than half their shots.

Tinkle's postgame press conference:

Asked about the notion that Oregon State is just one win from a berth in the NCAA tournament, Tinkle said, "Yeah, it's a good question, but again my head's still swirling a little bit."

USC-Colorado Game

Colorado all-conference guard McKinley Wright IV left the game with 13:50 left in the first half after taking an accidental, but hard, elbow to the head from USC's Chevez Goodwin, who received a technical foul for the act. It is unclear whether Wright will return to the game, but he had to be helped to the locker room.

Colorado led 13-6 at the time.

