Cal Basketball's Postponed Game at Stanford Now Set For Tuesday, Feb. 1

The Pac-12 Conference has announced a series of rescheduled men’s basketball games, including Cal playing at Stanford on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The game was originally slated for Jan. 2 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Cardinal.

The game on Feb. 1 will be played at 7 p.m. at Maples Pavilion and shown on the Pac-12 Networks. Per new attendance policies for indoor sporting events announced on Jan. 4 by Stanford, only families of athletes will be allowed, until further notice.

The game may end up being tougher for Cal than it would have been when originally scheduled because the Cardinal showed signs this week it is figuring things out.

Stanford is coming off a 75-69 home victory over No. 5 UCLA on Tuesday afternoon, its first win over an AP Top-5 opponent since beating No. 3 UCLA 75-68 on Jan. 28, 2007.

Freshman Harrison Ingram had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Spencer Jones also scored 21 vs. the Trojans as the Cardinal improved to 9-4 overall, 2-1 in the Pac-12. Stanford has won three in a row and five of six since the start of December.

Cal (9-7, 2-3) plays Wednesday night against Washington in Seattle.

The Bears beat Stanford 76-58 in their most recent meeting at last season’s Pac-12 tournament after the Cardinal won both regular-season meetings.

Cover photo of Maples Pavilion by Stan Szeto, USA Today

