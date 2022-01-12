Skip to main content

Cal Basketball: Postponed Game at Stanford Rescheduled For Tuesday, Feb. 1

Matchup originally set for Jan. 2 was scratched by COVID-19 issues at Stanford.

The Pac-12 Conference has announced a series of rescheduled men’s basketball games, including Cal playing at Stanford on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The game was originally slated for Jan. 2 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Cardinal.

The game on Feb. 1 will be played at 7 p.m. at Maples Pavilion and shown on the Pac-12 Networks. Per new attendance policies for indoor sporting events announced on Jan. 4 by Stanford, only families of athletes will be allowed, until further notice.

The game may end up being tougher for Cal than it would have been when originally scheduled because the Cardinal showed signs this week it is figuring things out.

Stanford is coming off a 75-69 home victory over No. 5 UCLA on Tuesday afternoon, its first win over an AP Top-5 opponent since beating No. 3 UCLA 75-68 on Jan. 28, 2007.

Read More

Freshman Harrison Ingram had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Spencer Jones also scored 21 vs. the Trojans as the Cardinal improved to 9-4 overall, 2-1 in the Pac-12. Stanford has won three in a row and five of six since the start of December.

Cal (9-7, 2-3) plays Wednesday night against Washington in Seattle.

The Bears beat Stanford 76-58 in their most recent meeting at last season’s Pac-12 tournament after the Cardinal won both regular-season meetings.

Cover photo of Maples Pavilion by Stan Szeto, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Stanford's Maples Pavilion
Basketball

Cal Basketball's Postponed Game at Stanford Now Set For Tuesday, Feb. 1

38 seconds ago
Terrell Brown Ron Chenoy
Basketball

Cal Basketball: Bears Look for First Road Win at Washington Wednesday

4 hours ago
Jack Plummer Nikos Frazier Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Football

Ex-Purdue QB Jack Plummer Confirms He Is Coming to Cal

20 hours ago
Tavion Thomas Kirby Lee
Football

Pac-12 Football: Utah, Oregon, USC Projected as Top-25 Teams in 2022

23 hours ago
Former Cal star Jorge Gutierrez
Basketball

Fierce Jorge Gutierrez Heads Cal Basketball's Foreign-Born Starting Five

Jan 11, 2022
Jaylen Brown
Basketball

Ex-Cal Standout Jaylen Brown Looking Forward After 1st Triple-Double

Jan 10, 2022
Collin Morikawa acknowledges the crowd at the Sentry TOC
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa's Final-Round 62 Lifts Him to a Tie for 5th at the Sentry TOC

Jan 10, 2022
Keenan Allen Orlando Ramirez
Football

49ers' Alex Mack One of 5 Ex-Cal Players in NFL Playoffs; Keenan Allen Falls Agonizingly Short

Jan 10, 2022