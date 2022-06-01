The Bears now project to have 13 scholarship players for the 2022-23 season.

Forward D.J. Thorpe, who sat out the entire 2021-22 Cal season due to injury, has medically retired from basketball, coach Mark Fox announced on Tuesday.

Thorpe, from Lake Travis, Texas, has completed three academic years at Cal and is expected to remain at the school in pursuit of a degree in his major of society and environment.

“I’m heartbroken that D.J. will be unable to continue his basketball career despite his strenuous efforts to battle back from the injury he suffered this past season,” Fox said in a statement. “However, I’m thrilled that he will continue to work toward earning his degree from Cal and our program looks forward to fully supporting him in that pursuit.”

Thorpe played in 53 games for the Bears, averaging 1.4 points and 1.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder twice scored a career-high nine points at Cal.

“I’m grateful for our entire medical staff and their assistance throughout this process, most specifically Barry Parsons and Dr. Lindsay Huston; their continued support was invaluable during this difficult time,” Thorpe said.

Thorpe came to Cal as a consensus 3-star prospect after missing his high school senior season with an ankle injury.

His father, Otis Thorpe, was an NBA All-Star in 1992 and won an NBA championship with the Houston Rockets in 1994.

Thorpe is the third player with eligibility remaining to exit the program since the end of the 2021-22 season. Standout forward Andre Kelly entered the transfer portal and will play next season at UC Santa Barbara. Seldom-used guard Dimitrios Klonaras also entered the transfer portal.

Here is how Cal’s 2022-23 roster projects:

G Joel Brown, senior

F Kuany Kuany, senior

C Lars Thiemann, senior

G DeJuan Clayton, senior-x

G Jarred Hyder, senior

G Jalen Celestine, junior

F Monty Bowser, junior

G Devin Askew, junior-x-y

F Obinna Anyanwu, sophomore

F Sam Alajiki, sophomore

G Marsalis Roberson, sophomore

F ND Okafor, freshman

F Grant Newell, freshman

x-Arriving from transfer portal

y-Will need an eligibility waiver from the NCAA as a second-time transfer

Cover photo of D.J. Thorpe courtesy of Cal Athletics

