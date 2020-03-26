CalSportsReport
Cal Women's Basketball: Swedish Guard Reportedly Commits to Cal

Jake Curtis

Cal reportedly has received a 2020 commitment from Alma Elsnitz, a 5-foot-10 guard from Sweden, according to a Twittter message from Passion Hoops International.

Elsnitz, 18, plays for her hometown club RIG Lulea.

She played in the 2019 FIBA Under-18 Women's European Championship in Skopje, North Macedonia, and averaged 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in that event, with Sweden placing fourth.

According to the Twitter message, Elsnitz is a strong two-way player who finds ways to score.

It's hard to guage how much impact Elsnitz will have as a freshman, but head coach Charmin Smith has already shown she is an excellent recruiter. The Bears signed the nation's sixth-ranked recruiting class in November, according to ESPN's HoopGurlz. Only Oregon, UConn, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Stanford have classes that rank higher.

The Cal class features three five-star recruits: Dalayah Daniels (Seattle, Wash./Garfield High School), Michelle Onyiah (Eastvale, Calif./Eleanor Roosevelt), and Fatou Samb (Houston, Texas/Westside High School). Daniels is ranked as the 14th-best prospect in the nation in 2020, while Onyaih ranks 34th and Samb is 53rd.

The Bears also signed international guard Ornela Muca (Athens, Greece), a member of the Under- 18 Albanian Women’s National Team.

Here are some highlight of Elsnitz, who is No. 14.

Cal finished last in the Pac-12 standings in Smith's first season as a head coach, but the Bears upset ranked teams in two of their final three games, knocking off No. 13 Arizona on the road in their final regular-season game and upsetting No. 25 Arizona State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

The Bears' season came to an end when it lost to Arizona 86-73 in the second round of the conference tournament.

Smith talked about her goals for the season in the video above, and it appears the team achieved those goals.

