Cal Women's Basketball: Bears’ Next 2 Games Postponed Due to Injuries

Bears do not have enough healthy scholarship players for games against Oregon, Oregon State
A difficult season for the Cal women' basketball team got a little worse this week.

The Golden Bears will not play their scheduled road games against Oregon Friday, Feb. 12, and Oregon State Sunday, Feb. 14, due to injury concerns within the program. The decision was made in consultation with the team physician and team medical staff.

The Golden Bears will not meet the Pac-12's minimum requirement of healthy scholarship players (seven) ahead of Friday's and Sunday's games because too many Cal players are sidelined with injuries.

The games will be rescheduled for a later date if an opportunity presents itself.

This is different from the Cal's seven previous games that were postponed due to reasons related to COVID-19. 

Including the two games this week, Cal has had nine conference games postponed so far this season.

The winless Bears (0-13, 0-10 Pac-12) lost three key players for the season because of injuries in December.  Freshman Alma Elsnitz played just one game before being lost for the rest of the season. Jazlen Green and Cailyn Crocker did not play any games this season before being ruled out for the year.

Apparently additional Cal players have sustained injuries that will prevent them playing games this week, although Cal did not release the names of those players.

Cal's next scheduled game is Friday, Feb. 19, in Berkeley against Arizona. It remains to be seen whether that game will be played as scheduled.

The Bears are depending heavily on freshmen and sophomore this season, and each pause affects the continuity of the young team. It makes it difficult for second-year head coach Charmin Smith to develop the talent available.

This is the first time in program history that the Bears have lost the first 13 games of the season.

Basketball

