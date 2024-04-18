Collin Morikawa Finishes Strong, Shares Second After First Round of RBC Heritage
Four days removed from a third-place finish at the Masters, Collin Morikawa made three of his seven birdies over the final six holes to climb into a tie for second place after the first round Thursday at the RPC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, SC.
Morikawa finished with a 6-under 65 to share second place with Seamus Power. Both trail first-round leader J.T. Boston, who had seven birdies over his first 10 holes on the way to an 8-under 63.
Morikawa, the 27-year-old Cal grad, had just one bogey — on No. 11 — against seven birdies. He had birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 17.
Ranked 13th in the world, Morikawa is pursuing his seventh career PGA Tour victory.
After struggling to find consistency during stretches of the past two seasons, Thursday was more evidence that he's headed in the right direction.
"A lot of swing thoughts I've kind of been flipping the book through worked for one day or two days and then it's gone," Morikawa said. "But look, it lasted all the way through the Masters. It's lasted through here. What I'm doing, it's working. I've just got to stick to that and understand why it's working and just go out there and play golf."
Power also partnered seven birdies with a single bogey en route to his first-round 65. The 37-year-old native of Ireland is ranked 114th in the world.
Poston, 30, is ranked 47th in the world and seeking his first victory since 2022.
Six players are tied for fourth at 5-under, including Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg, the 24-year-old Swede, who has four top-10 finishes in 2024.
One-time Cal player Byeong Hun An, 32, shot a 68 and is tied for 17th place, one stroke back of Rory McIlroy.
Cal alum Max Homa, who shared third place at Augusta National with Morikawa, had a rough Thursday. The 33-year-old, ranked No. 11 in the world, had five birdies but also three bogeys and a double-bogey 7 on the par-5 fifth hole, finishing with an even-par 71 and a tie for 51st place.
Masters champion and No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler shot a 2-under 69 and is tied for 26th place.